Norfolk leaders need your help to rename the Tidewater Gardens community

Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA)





NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk leaders and Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA) are seeking help from the community to rename the local community better known as St. Paul Tidewater Gardens.

“We have spent the last several years listening to the residents, community leaders, and stakeholders of St. Paul’s to get their input on this transformational project,” said Norfolk Mayor Dr. Kenneth Cooper Alexander. “As development of the first phase moves forward, we are excited to work with the community once again in selecting a new name for the St. Paul’s Tidewater Gardens area that celebrates its past and future.”

According to the release, the projects referred to as “Blocks 19 and 20” will provide two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully developed amenities including a fitness center, computer lab, community room, playground, classrooms for service providers and a conference room, along with on-site management and parking.

“NRHA remains committed to working with residents and the broader community in the transformation of the Tidewater Gardens community. Through our development partner we seek resident input in establishing a new name and unified identity,” stated NRHA Executive Director Ron Jackson.

Anyone interested is encouraged to fill out an online survey or visit the locations listed below:

Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority

555 E. Main Street

The Basilica of Saint Mary

232 Chapel Street

City of Norfolk City Hall

810 Union Street

People First Office

521 Ruffner Street.

Postcards with a QR code to the survey will be mailed to Tidewater Gardens, Young Terrace, and Calvert Square residents.

The survey will be available through Sunday, August 7.

The redeveloped community is scheduled to be complete by 2025.

Fill out a survey.

For more information, click here.