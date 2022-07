The smell of real actual football activity is in the air as the Dallas Cowboys have arrived in Oxnard, CA. The annual trek west signals the start of training camp and Mike McCarthy has his work cut out for him to avoid this being the final year he’s with the organization. A disappointing 2020 was followed by a scintillating start to 2021, only for things to disintegrate down the stretch. Eventually, the Cowboys were the only home team to lose during wild-card weekend and the funk has been cast over the team ever since.

OXNARD, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO