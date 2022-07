The Pac-12 media selections were announced today with Utah being the favorite to repeat as conference champions. Oregon was picked to finish second and face the Utes in the Pac-12 title game in December. Utah received 26 of the 33 first-place votes. They picked the Ducks to win the North and the title in 2021, but there are no divisions this season. Although USC picked up five first place votes to Oregon’s two, the Ducks received more overall points than the Trojans (345-341). The conference dissolved the divisional format going forward since the conference presidents didn’t want the top two teams being in...

UTAH STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO