Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara County releases its 2021 Agricultural Crop Report

By Jillian Butler
 3 days ago
The Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office released its 2021 Agricultural Crop Report.

The annual report includes information about the acreage, yield, and gross dollar value of agricultural commodities in Santa Barbara County.

Agriculture is Santa Barbara County’s major producing industry.

In 2021, the county saw a gross production value of $1,918,186,000 for agriculture, which is an increase of $98,988,000 compared to 2020.

The county’s top ten commodities for 2021 were:

  1. Strawberries
  2. Nursery Products
  3. Wine Grapes
  4. Broccoli
  5. Cauliflower
  6. Lettuce, Leaf
  7. Lettuce, Head
  8. Blackberries
  9. Celery
  10. Avocado

Strawberries were the leading crop for both 2020 and 2021.

“The combination of increases in strawberry acreage and yield resulted in the continuation of strawberries’ reign as the County’s leading crop with a gross value of $849,729,000 from 2020,” said Cathy Fisher, Agricultural Commissioner.

Nursery products were the second most profitable, with a gross value of $119,137,000.

All remaining commodities had a combined gross value of $949,320,000.

This year, the production group with the highest gross value in Santa Barbara County was Fruits and Nuts, with a total value of $1,023,493,000.

The lowest profiting group was Field, Seed, and Apiary, with a gross value of $10,630,000, which is $1,317,000 less than the group’s total value in 2020.

The 2021 report, as well as other reports since 1916, can be found online at Crop Reports | Santa Barbara County, CA - Official Website (countyofsb.org)

KSBY News

Santa Maria-Bonita School District hosts Job Seeker Expo

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District will hold a Job Seeker Expo on Friday and Saturday to accept applications for a variety of jobs in the district. The event will be at the district office in Santa Maria at 708 Miller Street on Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SANTA MARIA, CA
KSBY News

Santa Barbara police arrest burglary suspect for multiple break-ins

The Santa Barbara Police Department received four reports of residential burglaries occurring in the City of Santa Barbara in less than 24 hours. The department says initial investigations led officers to believe that the same suspect had committed all four burglaries. Witnesses provided descriptions, physical evidence, video surveillance and cell...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KSBY News

Orcutt Farmers' Market returns

The Old Town Orcutt Farmers’ Market kicked off on Wednesday night. The market takes places on S. Marcum St., next to the Naughty Oak Brewery. The market had different farmer booths, artisan vendor booths, local food trucks, and a kid’s zone. The farmers’ market will take place every...
ORCUTT, CA
