Santa Barbara County releases its 2021 Agricultural Crop Report

The Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office released its 2021 Agricultural Crop Report.

The annual report includes information about the acreage, yield, and gross dollar value of agricultural commodities in Santa Barbara County.

Agriculture is Santa Barbara County’s major producing industry.

In 2021, the county saw a gross production value of $1,918,186,000 for agriculture, which is an increase of $98,988,000 compared to 2020.

The county’s top ten commodities for 2021 were:

Strawberries Nursery Products Wine Grapes Broccoli Cauliflower Lettuce, Leaf Lettuce, Head Blackberries Celery Avocado

Strawberries were the leading crop for both 2020 and 2021.

“The combination of increases in strawberry acreage and yield resulted in the continuation of strawberries’ reign as the County’s leading crop with a gross value of $849,729,000 from 2020,” said Cathy Fisher, Agricultural Commissioner.

Nursery products were the second most profitable, with a gross value of $119,137,000.

All remaining commodities had a combined gross value of $949,320,000.

This year, the production group with the highest gross value in Santa Barbara County was Fruits and Nuts, with a total value of $1,023,493,000.

The lowest profiting group was Field, Seed, and Apiary, with a gross value of $10,630,000, which is $1,317,000 less than the group’s total value in 2020.

The 2021 report, as well as other reports since 1916, can be found online at Crop Reports | Santa Barbara County, CA - Official Website (countyofsb.org)