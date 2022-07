MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is seeing more homicides and more shootings, and fewer police to respond to them. It's a recipe for slower police response in the city. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn walks listeners through his latest investigation. He explains how long it's taking for police to respond to the most common 911 calls and why an increase in funding may not be enough to fix the problem.

