ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Are Young Adult Montanans Sticking Close to Home Like This Study Suggests?

By Paul Mushaben
103.7 The Hawk
103.7 The Hawk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you want to get away or stay? It turns out that millennials have not strayed too far from where they grew up. More than two-thirds of adults by the age of 26 settled not far from where they grew up, according to the Census Bureau, with 80% living within 100...

kmhk.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 The Hawk

Cellular Plus Offering FREE Back To School Backpacks

Cellular Plus, the authorized Verizon Wireless retailer in Montana and the surrounding states with their 63 stores, has a wonderful program happening this weekend!. This Saturday, July 30th, from 10 am to noon, ALL Cellular Plus locations are giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies for local children. According to Cellular Plus, the backpacks work for anyone from preschool through 12th grade and are on a first come first serve basis.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Montana Governor Celebrates Record Job Creation Numbers

Governor Greg Gianforte was in the mood to celebrate on Wednesday when details were reported about the number of new jobs created in Montana. Gianforte shared the numbers with KGVO News. “Well, we got great news today,” began Governor Gianforte. “We set a goal, an ambitious goal of creating at...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

These Are The Best Montana-Themed Tattoos on Our Social Media

Beautiful landscapes and animals inspire some of the most creative tattoos I've ever seen. And Montana has both of those things, so naturally, there are some fantastic and creative Montana-inspired tattoos. A while back, we asked you to provide us with your photos of your Montana-inspired tattoos to be featured in a gallery, and we've picked our absolute favorite ones.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Society
103.7 The Hawk

In Montana, We Used to Use C.B. Radios. Do You Remember?

Breaker one-nine. Breaker one-nine. You got your ears on? I'm looking for a smokey report. I'm eastbound outta Billings, c'mon. To the kids who might read this, yes we really used to talk like that when we'd play around. Way before cell phones, the two ways you could communicate were landlines (yes, an actual phone that could be hung up) and C.B. radio, or a citizen's band radio.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

What If Montana Towns Had Their Own Honest Mascots?

Every Montana town/city is known for something. Good or bad, these are listener-submitted suggestions for honest mascots of some notable Montana places. Now before you read the list, I have to preface it by saying that I was born and raised in Montana, and have nothing but love for my state and people. I wanted to make sure that locals from these places also got their two cents in, so I hit up my Facebook and Instagram for their thoughts. Most suggestions were nothing short of hilarious, but I was really bummed to see how many negative ideas were thrown out too. Mostly the drug, housing crisis, crime, and homeless problems many Montana towns are facing. I wanted to keep the list fun and light so we won't be throwing those in. This list is intended to be all in good fun, so don't get your panties in a ruffle.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Young Adult#Mom And Dad#The Census Bureau
103.7 The Hawk

Is Getting Spoiled By The Boss at The 9-5 Rare in Montana?

Tonight's Mega Millions was up to $810 million as of this morning. So Todd Graves, who founded Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers has done something nice for his employees according to USA Today. He's bought tickets for tonight's drawing for almost 50,000 of his employees. Any winnings will be divided equally between all of his employees.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Have an Amazing Splash at the Largest Waterpark in Montana

A while back, I talked about how the Billings area had, in my opinion, the best waterpark in the state; Big Splash Waterpark. I'm still bitter about its closure, especially when it seemed like they would never close because of its popularity. However, I wanted to know which waterpark in Montana was king now. And, I think I found it.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Stockman Bank Donates $75,000 to Flood Relief

Yesterday, Stockman Bank announced through their Montana Flood Relief Fund, a donation totaling $75,000 with more to come. The $75,000 was broken up between 3 foundations across the flood-affected area. First, The Red Lodge Community Foundation received a check for $25,000. Up next, The Park County Community Foundation for another $25,000. And finally, this past week, a $25,000 check to the One Valley Ag Relief Fund.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Don’t Make These Fashion Mistakes At Montana Events

We all want to look our best for big events, though we all make fashion mistakes. Yesterday, the Big Sky Country State Fair kicked off with a T.I. concert, and it was a blast. Concerts tend to have an interesting fashion atmosphere, with lots of both great and unusual clothing choices. It got me thinking that there are a few particular fashion faux pas that I see consistently, that just don’t mesh with the nature of an outdoor Montana event.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
103.7 The Hawk

Report: Communist Chinese Buying Land Near Nukes in Montana

The Communist Chinese government is buying land near our nuclear missile sites in Montana? What?. It's crazy that I didn't hear about this story from one of the mainstream media news sites here in Montana. Instead, you know how I found out about this story? Instagram. Yeah, I was scrolling through Instagram and saw this post from Sean Hannity:
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Montana Has One of the Worst Resignation Rates in the United States

You're not alone if you've ever really wanted to quit your job. However, in Montana, many others think about quitting their jobs as well, leading to understaffed companies and quality problems. And with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these companies really need to keep a staff of workers in order to recover correctly and stay open. But, Montana's resignation rate is horrible in comparison to other states.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Five Worst Places To Live In Montana in 2022

Many cities and towns in Montana have experienced rapid growth during the pandemic as a result of people from larger cities moving to the state to work remotely. However, there are many places in Montana that have remained the same, with little to no growth. Here in Bozeman, real estate...
103.7 The Hawk

Mega Millions 3rd Highest Jackpot in Montana

Tonight, the Mega Millions lottery is at a mind-numbing $660,000,000. That is a LOT of money! What would you do with that kind of money? Have you gotten a ticket yet? Here's my take. $660 Million, minus taxes. Say you win the entire $660 Million to yourself, lucky you! Here's...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

FEMA and SBA Reps in the Billings Area to Assist Flood Victims

After historic flood waters raged through portions of south-central Montana in June, the damage to hundreds of homes and businesses was catastrophic. The financial aid response has been fairly quick from state and federal agencies and the event was declared a disaster by President Biden, freeing up the release of federal money to those who lost homes and property, or have had their business impacted by the flooding.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy