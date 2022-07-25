ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Odd Holidays: Monday is National Hot Fudge Sundae Day

By Paula Jones
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Anyone looking to liven up their Monday, may want to take a note from the founders of a delicious yet odd holiday, National Hot Fudge Sundae Day. July 25 is the day...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

How to celebrate National Chili Dog Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the weekend approaches, foodies are invited to splurge on a snack that was made popular in the U.S. sometime between 1910 and 1929, the classic chili dog. Thursday, July 29 is National Chili Dog Day and observers are encouraged to either make their...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One Love! Raising Canes celebrating National Chicken Finger Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) Raising Cane’s is having some fun on National Chicken Finger Day!. National Chicken Finger Day was founded by Raising Cane’s over 10 years ago, so it’s no surprise that they are celebrating the occasion in a big way. To celebrate, Raising Cane’s– is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ice cream, hamburger, coffee and cookie shops coming to Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – Mayor David Barrow, of Central, is providing a sneak peak at what businesses are coming to the city. These businesses “are going up in the front of Settlement at Shoe Creek on Sullivan Rd.,” according to Mayor Barrow. Mayor Barrow is providing a...
CENTRAL, LA
theadvocate.com

'Lagniappe Leftovers': Susanne Duplantis gives second life to classic Louisiana dishes

It took Susanne Duplantis about five years to compile the recipes for her first cookbook, but the inspiration goes all the way back to first grade. That's when the book with a beautiful bowl of fruit on its cover, "Easy to Make, Good to Eat," caught her eye at the school book sale. Bought and brought home, Duplantis' mom, Susan Brown Burke, gave her stamp of approval, saying the little cookbook "would teach me how to set a table." Her "MeMaw," Doris Brown, was excited "because it would teach me more about cooking," she said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Food & Drinks
State
California State
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Give a pint of blood, get a pint of ice cream in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Vitalant is asking all eligible donors to schedule an appointment to give blood at its Aug. 4 blood drive. Vitalant, 100.7 The Tiger, YMCA of Baton Rouge and Blue Bell Ice Cream will host the blood drive Thursday, Aug. 4 from noon to 6 p.m. at the C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA. Donors will receive a pint of Blue Bell ice cream and can be entered to win a three-month YMCA membership. Food will also be available while supplies last.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Today is National Chicken Finger Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Today is National Chicken Finger Day. We had lunch with Todd Graves, Founder of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers to talk all things food, his recipe for success, his favorite movies, and of course his Raising Cane’s order. Todd Graves founded Raising...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge General honors first Black nurses from 1950s

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Wednesday, local leaders honored some of the bravest medical professionals and trailblazers in the field. The room was overflowing with people in Mid-City Baton Rouge General Center as they celebrated some of the first African-American nurses from the 1950s who paved a way for a brighter future.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Teach225 hosting back to school event that features a movie day for families

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) Teachers, this one’s for you! Teach 225 is hosting a special back to school party Saturday, July 30th. Take some time to sit, relax, and share a special memory with your families before the hustle and bustle of another school year begins. The organization is hosting the event at AMC Mall of Louisiana 15 to watch DC League of Super Pets. Feel free to bring your partner, spouse, kids, and/or significant other. Tickets are free but limited so make sure to grab one before we sell out. Each ticket includes one free popcorn and a drink!
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Fudge#Sundae#Food Drink#American
lsuagcenter.com

It’s still watermelon time in Louisiana

(07/27/22) ZACHARY, La. — Who can resist the taste of a cold, sweet Washington Parish watermelon? Not many it seems by the briskness of sales over the past month or so. Watermelon sales tend to reach their zenith coming into the Fourth of July holiday each year. For two young produce salesmen in Zachary, the sales are slower now, but they still stick with it.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Live After Five 2022 fall lineup

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mark your calendars, the fall lineup for the downtown Baton Rouge community concert series Live After Five is out. All concerts take place at Rhorer Plaza from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Who: Party Pants. About the music: Put on your...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ambushmag.com

Drag Queen Profile: Tiffany Alexander

Where are you originally from? How did you end up in New Orleans?. I grew up in Baton Rouge and started my career there. I moved to New Orleans on April Fool’s Day 1996 for a job in the cosmetic industry. When I came to New Orleans, I wanted to retire from drag and just be Mitch. Obviously that didn’t go so well.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
West Side Journal

Cou-Yon’s celebrates 13-year anniversary

Beloved barbeque restaurant, Cou-Yon’s, is celebrating thirteen years of serving the city of Port Allen. Each day, customers are served hot and fresh meals without the hassle of barbequing for themselves. Cou-Yon’s serves something for everyone, from appetizers to meals for the whole family. The community is to...
PORT ALLEN, LA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Zachary (LA)

Just east of the Mississippi riverbank, Zachary is a comfortable and green northern suburb of Baton Rouge. The suburban tranquility in Zachary conceals a tumultuous past, as the longest siege in U.S. military history took place just to the west in 1863. The setting for the bloody Siege of Port...
LOUISIANA STATE
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Lofton Security Service announces promotion

Lofton Security Service Inc., a division of The Lofton Corporation, announced July 27 the promotion of Matthew Bailey to Director of Security Operations. Bailey began his career with Lofton Security in 1998 as an EMT/Security Officer at one of Lofton’s valued clients. Two years later, he was promoted to a Field Supervisor position where he was asked to perform client site inspections across the Greater Baton Rouge area. In 2001, Bailey accepted the influential role of Site Supervisor for one of Lofton Security’s premier clients. Bailey was once again promoted two years later to a management position overseeing all of Lofton’s Field Supervisors across the Greater Baton Rouge area. From 2003 until now, Bailey has continued to excel, being promoted four more times and taking on more responsibility at each stop on his career path. His industry knowledge and expertise, his ability to understand his clients’ security needs and execute the delivery of that service, as well as his ability to identify, train, and coach Security Officers has been the core of Bailey’s evolution to his latest promotion.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mirror of Grace Outreach to host back-to-school giveaway on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mirror of Grace Outreach, a Capital Area-based non-profit, will host a free back-to-school event on Thursday with fun, food and giveaways. Families are invited to come out to the Harrel Building, 921 N. Lobdell Blvd., for “A Parenting Wisely Event.”. From 10 a.m....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Meet the only Black gun club in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — 2020 was the year. The death of George Floyd ushered in a racial reckoning unlike before. At the same time, a new wave of gun owners would emerge. The National Shooting Sports Foundation found the sale of guns to African-Americans rose 58 percent in...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy