Odd Holidays: Monday is National Hot Fudge Sundae Day

Lofton Security Service Inc., a division of The Lofton Corporation, announced July 27 the promotion of Matthew Bailey to Director of Security Operations. Bailey began his career with Lofton Security in 1998 as an EMT/Security Officer at one of Lofton’s valued clients. Two years later, he was promoted to a Field Supervisor position where he was asked to perform client site inspections across the Greater Baton Rouge area. In 2001, Bailey accepted the influential role of Site Supervisor for one of Lofton Security’s premier clients. Bailey was once again promoted two years later to a management position overseeing all of Lofton’s Field Supervisors across the Greater Baton Rouge area. From 2003 until now, Bailey has continued to excel, being promoted four more times and taking on more responsibility at each stop on his career path. His industry knowledge and expertise, his ability to understand his clients’ security needs and execute the delivery of that service, as well as his ability to identify, train, and coach Security Officers has been the core of Bailey’s evolution to his latest promotion.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO