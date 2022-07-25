ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

UIS report finds a majority of 2020-21 graduates are employed or continuing their education

By Blake Wood
uis.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report finds that 93 percent of 2020-21 University of Illinois Springfield bachelor’s graduates are employed or continuing their education. The UIS Career Outcomes Report is based on a year of post-graduation data collected and compiled by the UIS Career Development Center and the Office of Institutional Research. The team...

www.uis.edu

newschannel20.com

Brandt family donates $1 million to Springfield Memorial Foundation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Brandt family has officially donated $1 million to the Springfield Memorial Foundation. Member of the family, which founded BRANDT, Inc., pledged the money on Wednesday. The money will go toward an endowment to provide health care career education grants to support the future development...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield to pay $293K for trying to close group home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield has been ordered to pay $293,000 in damages for trying to close a group home for people with developmental disabilities in 2016. A federal jury awarded the money after a two-day trial that ended on Tuesday. The United States Justice Department...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nowdecatur.com

Ajmeri Joins Memorial Care on West Hay

July 26, 2022 – Dr. Mohit Ajmeri will begin his practice in family medicine at Memorial Care on West Hay in Decatur. Memorial Care on West Hay opened in June across from Decatur Memorial Hospital. The new facility offers both in-person and virtual primary care services. Ajmeri received his...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

DPS will not build new school in Lincoln Park

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) Decatur Public Schools announced it would not move forward with the school project in Lincoln Park. The district said in a statement, Decatur Public Schools and the Decatur Park District have been in ongoing conversations about the potential use of a portion of Lincoln Park to build a new school to serve students and families in the West End. According to the district, at this time, those conversations have come to an end, and it will not be moving forward with the project in Lincoln Park.
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Brandt Named Decatur Memorial Hospital’s June Colleague of Month

July 27, 2022 – Connie Brandt, a self-pay representative in the business office at Decatur Memorial Hospital, is the nonprofit hospital’s Colleague of the Month for June. Brandt, of Decatur, is known for her positive attitude and skills as a compassionate listener. She recently spent extra time and...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

3 new marijuana dispensary licenses issued for Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Three new businesses have been granted a cannabis dispensary license in Springfield. Bolden Investments LLC, Dealership LLC, and Herban Quality Control LLC were awarded licenses. The businesses now have 180 days to select a physical storefront location and obtain the full adult-use dispensing organization license.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/25/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 32,268 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 52 deaths since the Friday before, July 15th. The CDC says 58 counties are at the High Community Level, up from 50 counties a week ago. An additional 36 counties are at the Medium Community Level, which is down from 44 a week ago. The remaining 8 counties are in the Low Community Level. The IDPH says that while the new COVID-19 variant is continuing to spread at a high rate, people are encouraged to take the needed precautions. The downstate area counties on the High Level list are Wabash, Lawrence, Crawford, Clark, Cumberland, and Coles. Those now in the list of Medium counties are Richland, Jasper, Edwards, Wayne, White, Clay, Marion, Effingham, and Fayette. For more on the numbers, go to the cdc.org or dph.illinois.gov websites.
foxillinois.com

Changes could come to 4th Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Springfield could be one step closer to two-way streets downtown. At Tuesday's Committee of the Whole meeting, the alderman moved forward with plans that include changing the 4th Street from one way, to two way. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder says it's been...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Keeping soil out of Lake Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said that dredging Lake Decatur had a $200 million total cost and they don’t want to have to do it again. So they are working with farmers to help keep soil on farm fields instead of washing into the Lake Decatur watershed. Their efforts were outlined on Wednesday in a […]
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

‘Pop’ular Bloomington chicken joint moving

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A locally owned, chicken joint known for its hot chicken is on the move after four years in business. The Pop-up Chicken Shop has shared space and operated out of the Bloomington V.F.W. 454 off of Lincoln Street since its inception in Oct of 2018. Owner Aaron Francis said he started the restaurant after trying something similar in L.A.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
rejournals.com

Friedman Real Estate sells Barnes & Citizens building in Decatur

Friedman Real Estate recently sold the Barnes & Citizens Building, a 165,000-square-foot office asset located on 236-250 N. Water St.  in Decatur. The property is Decatur’s second tallest building and is situated in the heart of downtown with breathtaking views overlooking Central Park. Friedman’s Josh Miller and Kellen...
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Non-Profit’s Ex-Bookkeeper Charged With Fraud

The former bookkeeper of the Taylorville YMCA has been indicted on charges that she used her position to steal money from the organization. WAND-TV reports the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Springfield has charged 63-year-old Lori Zeitler of Taylorville with five counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges the scheme...
newschannel20.com

Springfield firefighters take third place in world competition

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Members of the Springfield Fire Department (SFD) are competing on the world stage. Several local firefighters are at the World Police and Fire Games. According to the Springfield 37 Firefighters Union, first responders from more than 70 countries are competing in the games. Springfield's firefighters...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

CWLP warns of phone scam

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – City Water, Light and Power is warning of phone calls pretending to be them to steal private information. Several customers reported Monday of robo-calls pretending to be CWLP asking for payment to avoid being cut off from their electricity. These include ones spoofing caller ID to pose as a CWLP number.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Construction, triathlon closing roads in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several roads will be closed in Springfield this week as construction or special events take place or continue from last week. Part of Ninth and Jefferson Streets will be closing Thursday at 7:30 a.m. to allow for work being performed by Ameren. The northbound curb lane on Ninth will be closed 250 feet to the north and south the intersection with Jefferson and the westbound curb lane on Jefferson will be closed for 250 feet past Ninth. Ameren’s work is expected to be complete by 4 p.m. on Thursday.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Downhome Musical Festival Coming to Downtown Springfield

Are you ready for a huge party at downtown Springfield this weekend?! The Downhome Music Festival is coming up this Friday (7/29) and Saturday (7/30). Located on 7th & Washington in Springfield, IL the festival features a variety of food vendors, over 40 Bands and over 100 Craft Beers. This...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

