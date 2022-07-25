ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Black Senate candidate explains why Cox will win in November

Cover picture for the articleSince media outlets declared Dan Cox the Republican nominee for governor, we have seen a pattern of reactions: Cox is “a far-right candidate,” “Trump backed,” and “too conservative for Maryland.” The comments come from both Republicans and Democrats who share their opprobrium for Cox and his non-traditional campaign for governor. Both...

AmenRaa
2d ago

Please he sounds ridiculous….Hogan could do nothing without Dems approval we have both Houses …any success he had was shared success through good relationships on both sides …but Hogan was very silent on the GTTF scandal in Baltimore he acts like Mosby made them commit crimes …and if the police can’t police themselves how the hell they gonna police the community …there is so much crime because now they have stopped policing altogether in Baltimore……police use to be proactive now they are reactive again like they were before the Crack Era …but again if Law and Order does not apply to those at the Top then it can’t apply to those at the bottom !!!!!

T Hawk, the real
2d ago

His statement has some merit, but I hope Marylanders will move away from the Right seeking Trump approval, and demand more from the left. The left, unfortunately, haven't seemed completely inspired by the crime in the state, I hope this changes soon. We will see .

ca
2d ago

Not impressed with this analysis. Republicans have never been serious about fixing the economy. Look at all the tax cuts for the wealthy handed down during Trump's administration, which is why we have record inflation now. Compare that to how they blocked President Obama 's efforts to stabilize the economy with their ridiculous refusal to vote for measures to allow the government to furlough thousands of federal workers when the government ran out of money. Boehner and his minions had no problem being clowns while government employees were furloughed, which impacted greatly contracted custodial workers and many other government contractors. Dan Cox is no more interested in hiring blacks in high level positions than a man living forever in the moon. Hogan never did it and neither will Cox.

Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Del. Impallaria charged with theft of state funds; despite Schulz loss, Hogan says people ‘hunger’ for his brand of conservatism

DEL. IMPALLARIA CHARGED WITH THEFT OF STATE FUNDS: Del. Richard Impallaria, a Republican who has represented parts of Harford and Baltimore counties, has been charged with multiple criminal counts related to inappropriate use of state funds for a district office and office furniture, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
sungazette.news

Va. Republican biggies to turn out for 8th District challenger

A number of big names within the Virginia Republican political leadership are slated to turn out in support of 8th District U.S. House of Representatives contender Karina Lipsman in coming days. Party officials say the Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears is slated to participate in an Aug. 1 fund-raiser ($250 for...
VIRGINIA STATE
Ocean City Today

Counties with the worst commutes in Maryland

Compiled a list of the counties with the worst commutes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

Council Hears Clashing Public Views Over Firearm Bill

The Montgomery County Council heard various testimonies on Tuesday in favor and opposition of an expedited bill that would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions. Expedited Bill 21-22, first introduced after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s gun law,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Race for Maryland governor in 2022

(WBFF)In the race for governor democrats and republicans now know their candidates will be come November. For the republicans, it's trump endorsed Dan Cox and for the democrats it's best selling author and former nonprofit leader Wes Moore.Political science professor at McDaniel College Matthew Monjello joined us to talk about the candidates chances of winning the race. Monjello was surprised by the Cox victory and didn't think he'd beat the other candidates by double digit points. Despite the convincing yet surprising victory of the republican primary, Monjello believes that the race won't be the competitive at all and that this race will more so be about Wes Moore introducing himself to America and telling everyone who he is and what political value he holds. As both parties candidates lack political experience Monjello talked about the disadvantage Cox has being supported by former president Donald Trump in a liberal state like Maryland. As Larry Hogan and candidate Kelly Schulz speculate whether democrats were meddling with the republican primary, another belief is that the Cox race as a republican in Maryland wasn't as funded and that Schulz may not have gotten as much support from the republican party to win the primary.
Maryland Reporter

ABOUT

MarylandReporter.com is a daily news website produced by journalists committed to making state government as open, transparent, accountable and responsive as possible – in deed, not just in promise.

 http://marylandreporter.com/

