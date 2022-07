Construction crews in the Pacific Northwest know how to get the job done in any weather, but some seasonal surprises can throw a monkey wrench into the works. Custom homebuilders on the 2022 NW Natural Street of Dreams luxury home tour this spring had to hammer through heavy rain in March, followed by April’s record precipitation and a day in which snow piled high enough to cover a stoop to a front door.

