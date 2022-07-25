ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Arkansas house fire kills 4 kids, 2 adults

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire at a northwestern Arkansas home killed six people, including four children, authorities said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

4 kids, 2 adults die in northwestern Arkansas house fire

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — A fire at a northwestern Arkansas home killed six people, including four children, authorities said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the fire happened early Sunday at a trailer home in Springdale, about 145 miles northwest of Little Rock. Emergency responders received...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KTLO

1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Ozark County crash

One person was killed and two others seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Ozark County Wednesday evening. Killed in the accident was 33-year-old Corey Lawrence of Theodosia. The two injured are identified as 26-year-old Tyler Williams of Theodosia and Keagan Stokes of Branson. Both were taken to Baxter Health in Mountain Home for treatment.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KHBS

Arkansas man remembers six family members killed in fire near Springdale

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — A relative of the six family members whodied in a fire near Springdale is helping the only survivor, his 13-year-old niece. The mother and father, Juan Carlos and Marisol Corona Aguilar, died when a fire destroyed their home early Sunday morning. Mario, 9; Daniela, 7; and twins Carla and Marisol, 3, also died.
SPRINGDALE, AR
5newsonline.com

Dead dogs and cats found near Arkansas dam

BARLING, Ark. — *Some of the details in this story could be disturbing to readers. Where the Arkansas River divides Crawford and Sebastian counties at Lock and Dam 13, the quiet area is a popular fishing hole. Lately, it has become an unlikely place to dispose of pets. Laurie...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas#House Fire#Accident
Eden Prairie Local News

Missouri drowning victim ID’d as EP man

A 79-year-old man from Eden Prairie drowned July 23 in Table Rock Lake in the southwest corner of Missouri near Branson, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. The patrol’s report identified the victim as Eugene M. Nelson. No other information was available. According to the report, Nelson was swimming in the lake when he began to struggle. He then went underwater and drowned, the report said.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Inmate escapes from Roland Dog Pound

An inmate/trustee working with a work crew at the Roland Dog Pound who reportedly escaped custody from authorities last month is now facing a felony charge of escape from arrest or detention. Eduardo Meza, 21, was charged July 19 in Sequoyah County District Court and is now scheduled for an August 7 felony disposition docket before Associate District Judge Kyle Waters. Roland Police officer…
KYTV

Police arrest teenager for burglary at Boone County, Ark. Library

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Police in Harrison arrested a teenager accused of burglarizing the Boone County Library. Devon Decker, 19, faces charges of commercial burglary and criminal mischief. Investigators say Decker used a rock to smash the glass out of the south emergency exit door shortly before 1 a.m. on...
BOONE COUNTY, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Fatal drowning on Table Rock Lake

A Minnesota man drowned in Table Rock lake this weekend. Eugene M. Nelson, 79, of Eden Prairie, MN was swimming near the Point 1 area of Table Rock Lake, near Indian Point in Stone County, on Saturday, July 23. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol drowning report, Nelson began...
STONE COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Teen accused of breaking into Boone County Library

Devon Decker (Photo courtesy of Boone County Sheriff’s Office) A teen is accused of breaking into the Boone County Library. Nineteen-year-old Devon Decker was booked into the Boone County Jail and Detention Center by the Harrison Police Department on Friday on charges of commercial burglary and criminal mischief. According...
BOONE COUNTY, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman from Kansas City dies in Adair County crash

WESTVILLE, Okla. — On Sunday afternoon, a pedestrian from Kansas City was killed in a fatal crash near Westville in Adair County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash involved one driver and two pedestrians. OHP said the driver was Noah Farguson, age 21 of Westville. Farguson was...
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
KOLR10 News

Silver Dollar City EMS team handled employee emergency internally

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City remains open to guests as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigates the death of a park employee last week.  KOLR 10 Investigates why the incident was mostly handled internally when taxpayers in Southwest Missouri fund life-saving emergency services through police and fire departments. With more than 2 […]
BRANSON, MO
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Third Suspect Charged After Sequoyah Co. Man Found Shot In Garvin County

A third person is charged in connection with the death of Phillip Clifton, of Roland, whose body was found near along the Washita River in Garvin County. In April, Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested Homer Trout and Randall McClendon, both from the Oklahoma City metro area. Trout has been charged with second-degree murder and McClendon is accused of accessory to murder.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
kuaf.com

Helping Cars Stop Less in Rogers

As more people move to northwest Arkansas, traffic can be affected. In Rogers, a new system to optimize traffic light timing is designed to ease the flow of cars in the downtown district. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks...
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Potential rain could help Northwest Arkansas farmers

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Farmers in Northwest Arkansas are looking forward to the chance of rain this week. “Any rain is better than nothing but the problem is we are just so so so dry that it's gonna take more than just a few rain showers to help us recover," agriculture agent for the Washington County Extension office Ronnie Horn said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fort Smith announces temporary intersection closures

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith announced the closures of three intersections that will allow for street reconstruction. According to a press release, the intersections at Red Bud and Geren Road, Blackjack Drive from Geren to Crossover Street, and Lookout Drive to Geren Road. They will be completely blocked to allow for the reconstruction.
FORT SMITH, AR
Fox News

Fox News

772K+
Followers
171K+
Post
644M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy