Police: Boy threatened school shooting over Snapchat

A 12-year-old boy who police say threatened a school shooting over the Snapchat social media app will spend at least 21 days in a juvenile justice center.

Cape Coral police say the boy lives in North Port and sent the message from an address within the city, which is why the department is involved in the investigation.

According to a police affidavit, the Snapchat story included this line [sic]:

to the person who said if i'm secure thanks wanna shoot up a school with me

The message was reportedly in reference to an unspecified Charlotte County school.

Investigators went to the home the child was at to question him. The police document says the boy gave "three different responses," including one claiming to not know about the post.

The boy eventually took responsibility for making the post, while claiming it had been meant as a joke. He was placed into custody and taken to the Lee County Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.

Because the minor has not yet been convicted of any crime and had no access to weapons according to the police report, Fox 4 is not revealing the child's name or photo publicly.