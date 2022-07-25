ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Police: Boy threatened school shooting over Snapchat

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CoeJs_0gsNQN9l00

A 12-year-old boy who police say threatened a school shooting over the Snapchat social media app will spend at least 21 days in a juvenile justice center.

Cape Coral police say the boy lives in North Port and sent the message from an address within the city, which is why the department is involved in the investigation.

According to a police affidavit, the Snapchat story included this line [sic]:

to the person who said if i'm secure thanks wanna shoot up a school with me

The message was reportedly in reference to an unspecified Charlotte County school.

Investigators went to the home the child was at to question him. The police document says the boy gave "three different responses," including one claiming to not know about the post.

The boy eventually took responsibility for making the post, while claiming it had been meant as a joke. He was placed into custody and taken to the Lee County Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.

Because the minor has not yet been convicted of any crime and had no access to weapons according to the police report, Fox 4 is not revealing the child's name or photo publicly.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Cape Coral, FL
County
Charlotte County, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
North Port, FL
Crime & Safety
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Burglars posing as pest control workers, Bradenton police warn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police are warning condo residents of a scam where burglars are claiming to be pest control technicians. Once they get inside a home, the phony exterminators steal jewelry, cash and other items, authorities say. Police have arrested one man in connection with these burglaries and...
BRADENTON, FL
PSki17

Charlotte County Patrol Blotter: 96 Arrested Week Ending 7/24

Charlotte County Sheriff's Officers concluded another week of policing the community on July 24th, with officers arresting a total of 96 individuals according to public records. That total is in line with previous weeks in the relatively calm Charlotte area and represents a significantly smaller figure than the 198 arrests reported in neighboring Lee County for the same period.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#The Boy#Charlotte#Violent Crime
wengradio.com

North Port Police Need Help In Finding Scammer

Your help. Luis Gutierrez is currently wanted for 2 counts of Fraud of $300 or more and 2 counts of Use of a two-way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony. Gutierrez attempted to rent out a North Port Police Officer’s residence and scammed two subjects out of money after telling them he owned it. He even wrote up a fake lease which they signed and paid the deposit.
NORTH PORT, FL
fox13news.com

Bradenton police target high-crash areas amid 'alarming' increase

BRADENTON, Fla. - The next time you're driving in Bradenton, you might want to pay extra attention. On Wednesday night, the city's police department announced in a tweet that it is increasing patrols in response to the number of fatal traffic crashes doubling from 2020 to 2021. In a news...
BRADENTON, FL
977rocks.com

Former Butler Resident Fatally Shot In Florida

A former local man was shot and killed over the weekend in Florida. Police in Manatee County say a 67-year-old man was found dead in a front yard of a Bradenton home last Saturday afternoon. Although they did not release his identity, friends on social media confirmed the death of former Butler resident Karl Goettler.
BUTLER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Police searching for Cape Coral woman missing since July 14

Cape Coral police are looking for a Cape Coral woman who was reported missing by her family on July 14. Police say that 36-year-old Erica Ann Johnson is considered missing and endangered after they investigated the family’s concerns. Johnson was last seen in the area of Coronado Parkway and...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: No motor, no service

11:58 p.m., 700 block of South Washington Boulevard. Dispute: A man in a wheelchair making a midnight burger run learned that people-powered vehicles are not welcome at a fast food drive-through. Police responded to a call about man blocking traffic at the drive-through, refusing to move after learning he would not be served. The man, who called a ride service to take him to the restaurant, had placed his order and wheeled up to the window, where he was informed only those in motor vehicles were permitted. After the line began to back up, a restaurant employee called law enforcement. When the officer arrived, the man said he would not have attempted to use the drive-though had he been aware of the rule. He then asked the officer to call the ride service to be returned home.
SARASOTA, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Authorities try to identify couple who broke into car, stole credit cards

ESTERO, Fla. — Authorities in Lee County and Collier County are trying to track down a couple who they believe broke into a vehicle, stole credit cards and used them. Back on July 16, the people in the photos forced their way into a locked car on 20991 South Tamiami Trail in Estero. The two stole credit cards from the car and immediately used them at a Walgreens on Unique Circle in Fort Myers.
ESTERO, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Memorial for woman killed in weekend motorcycle crash

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Dayanna Diaz was killed July 22 when an SUV drove through an intersection and hit the motorcyclist, according to FHP. A GoFundMe was created to help the family with funeral expenses. Fox 4 does not offer endorsement nor guarantees in relation to crowdfunding websites.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
actionnews5.com

Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Gray News) - Friends and family are hoping a 13-year-old boy from Florida pulls through after he was hospitalized due to a brain-eating amoeba. Supporters of 13-year-old Caleb Ziegelbauer gathered Saturday outside Golisano Children’s Hospital wearing yellow, his favorite color, and holding signs expressing their love. The teenager has been at the hospital for more than two weeks.
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy