Beaverton, OR

Beaverton software company lands ‘hundreds of millions’ in new funding; targets IPO next year

By Mike Rogoway
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeaverton legal software company Exterro said Monday that a new round of investment has pushed the company’s valuation above $1 billion. CEO Bobby Balachandran said backers had put “hundreds of millions of dollars” into the business and that he hopes to take the company public next...

www.oregonlive.com

