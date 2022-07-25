Beaverton software company lands ‘hundreds of millions’ in new funding; targets IPO next year

Plans include planting a 15-20 acre estate vineyard, conducting sparkling-focused research, and building a tasting room and winery designed specifically for sparkling wines. PORTLAND, Ore. (July 27, 2022) – Corollary Wines, known for producing distinctive traditional method sparkling wines in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, has purchased 57 acres in Eola-Amity Hills where they will develop Oregon’s first property dedicated exclusively to sparkling wines. Plans for the land, which will be managed and developed under the guidance of permaculture and regenerative agriculture principles, include an estate vineyard as well as a tasting room and winery, with the tasting room targeted to open by the spring of 2024.

