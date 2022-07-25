Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 15:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Madison; St. Clair FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON AND NORTHWESTERN SAINT CLAIR COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS, CENTRAL SAINT LOUIS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI AND THE SAINT LOUIS CITY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI At 357 PM CDT, The public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area producing flooding across numerous highways. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area, but rain is quickly moving east out of the area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include St. Louis, St. Charles, Florissant, Chesterfield, Wildwood, University City, Ballwin, Granite City, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, East St. Louis, Hazelwood, Webster Groves, Ferguson, Manchester, Creve Coeur, Overland, Clayton, Cahokia and Jennings. This includes the following State Parks Scott Joplin Historic Site and Horseshoe Lake State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri near exit 231. Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 276 and 277. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

