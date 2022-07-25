Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-28 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln; Socorro; Torrance FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central New Mexico, including the following counties, Lincoln, Socorro and Torrance. * WHEN...Until 615 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 304 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bingham, Claunch and Gran Quivira. - This includes the following highways Highway 380 between Mile Markers 21 and 46. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LINCOLN COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO