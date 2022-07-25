Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 15:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Dorchester A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Dorchester County through 545 PM EDT At 452 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chesapeake Ranch Estates, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Vienna, Taylors Island, Bucktown, Andrews and Elliott. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH

DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO