Rough weekend: Portsmouth Little League teams fall short in title games

PORTSMOUTH - Three Portsmouth Little League teams were battling for either a district title or a state championship over the weekend.

Unfortunately, all three teams fell short.

Portsmouth's 8-10-year-old team needed to defeat Lamprey River twice to take the crown. At the first game on Saturday, Portsmouth dropped a close game 9-6 to Lamprey River at Grappone Field in Concord.

In a game that saw Lamprey River start off with an early lead, Portsmouth's three runs in the fourth tied the game, but not for long, as Lamprey River answered with four runs in the top of the fifth, a lead Portsmouth could not overcome.

Portsmouth's Lucas LaFleur, and Cooper Peelman both collected two hits each, and LaFleur scored each time he reached base.

Portsmouth's Alex Hodsdon [double, run, two RBI], Alec Lyng [triple, run, RBI], and Grady Cronin [single] all contributed to the Portsmouth offense.

The Portsmouth 10-12-year-old team fell to Concord on Saturday, 1-0, which set up a winner-take-all game on Sunday in Concord.

That game remained scoreless until Concord's Will Simms hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Portsmouth starter Jakoby Schoppmeyer went the distance and allowed just one run on four hits with 14 strikeouts.

Concord followed that up with a 4-1 win over Portsmouth on Sunday.

As for the Portsmouth U11 team, it fell to Goffstown in the state championship on Saturday at Manchester Little League's Precourt Park. Portsmouth won the first game, 9-0, but dropped the second game, 8-0.

Portsmouth would have needed to defeat Goffstown twice to capture the title.