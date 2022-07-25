ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Rough weekend: Portsmouth Little League teams fall short in title games

By Brandon Brown, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUnH0_0gsNPglf00

PORTSMOUTH - Three Portsmouth Little League teams were battling for either a district title or a state championship over the weekend.

Unfortunately, all three teams fell short.

Portsmouth's 8-10-year-old team needed to defeat Lamprey River twice to take the crown. At the first game on Saturday, Portsmouth dropped a close game 9-6 to Lamprey River at Grappone Field in Concord.

In a game that saw Lamprey River start off with an early lead, Portsmouth's three runs in the fourth tied the game, but not for long, as Lamprey River answered with four runs in the top of the fifth, a lead Portsmouth could not overcome.

Portsmouth's Lucas LaFleur, and Cooper Peelman both collected two hits each, and LaFleur scored each time he reached base.

Portsmouth's Alex Hodsdon [double, run, two RBI], Alec Lyng [triple, run, RBI], and Grady Cronin [single] all contributed to the Portsmouth offense.

The Portsmouth 10-12-year-old team fell to Concord on Saturday, 1-0, which set up a winner-take-all game on Sunday in Concord.

Earlier coverage:

That game remained scoreless until Concord's Will Simms hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Portsmouth starter Jakoby Schoppmeyer went the distance and allowed just one run on four hits with 14 strikeouts.

Concord followed that up with a 4-1 win over Portsmouth on Sunday.

As for the Portsmouth U11 team, it fell to Goffstown in the state championship on Saturday at Manchester Little League's Precourt Park. Portsmouth won the first game, 9-0, but dropped the second game, 8-0.

Portsmouth would have needed to defeat Goffstown twice to capture the title.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Olympia Sports to close its remaining 35 stores, including 6 in New Hampshire

PORTLAND, Maine — The company confirmed the stores would close by the end of September and that liquidation sales had begun at all locations. Olympia Sports was founded in 1975 by Edward Manganello, who opened his first store at the Maine Mall in South Portland. By 2013, it had 226 locations from Maine to Virginia, the Portland Press Herald reported.
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goffstown, NH
City
Portsmouth, NH
City
Concord, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Sports
WMUR.com

Nashua couple shares story of their SUV catching fire on Mount Washington

SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — One of the couples that lost their car after it caught fire on the summit of Mount Washington is sharing their story. Stephen and Lauren Dinsmore said they were visiting from Nashua when they took a trip up the mountain early Sunday morning for a special sunrise viewing. After leaving their car in the parking lot and heading up to the viewing area, they got word of the fire from another visitor.
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Dozens of firefighters extinguish brush fire in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — Fire officials in Concord are working to figure out what sparked a brush fire in the area of Blackwater Road. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon about a half mile into the woods. City officials said it took about 50 firefighters over three hours to bring...
CONCORD, NH
NECN

Cruise Ships Are Returning to Maine, But Not Everyone Is Happy About It

In Maine, cascading cruise ship battles in two of the state’s top destinations are building ahead of fall elections. People in Portland and Bar Harbor want residents of both communities to decide whether or not to limit cruise ship passengers and how to do that if city and town leaders do not take the action that petitioners and cruise ship critics seek.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Portsmouth Little League#Rbi#Manchester L
WMUR.com

Silver alert canceled for 81-year-old man from Exeter

EXETER, N.H. — A missing 81-year-old man from Exeter was safely located, according to New Hampshire State Police. A silver alert, sent for missing adults described as vulnerable, was issued for John Camire after he was reported missing at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. New Hampshire State Police said Camire...
EXETER, NH
nhbr.com

From the Ground Up: The Factory on Willow

Remember the movie, “Field of Dreams” with Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones? An Iowa farmer is summoned by voices from the Great Beyond to build a baseball stadium in his corn field. One of the most iconic lines that is now part of our popular culture is “If you build it, they will come.”
MANCHESTER, NH
bostonchefs.com

Mooo….Burlington is Open

North Shore fans of Jamie Mammano’s elegant Mooo…. steakhouses in Beacon Hill and the Seaport can happily skip the drive into the city to get their aged sirloin fix closer to home as Mooo…. Burlington is now open at 86 Cambridge Street in Burlington. The space has been completely renovated following the closing of L’Andana (also a part of Mammano’s Columbus Hospitality Group) to include neutral grey and sand tones, custom tweed wallpaper, warm lighting and an all new lounge area. In addition to the main dining area there are also three fully appointed private dining rooms that can seat between 12-45 people.
BURLINGTON, MA
NECN

FIRST ALERT: NH, Maine Under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place in New Hampshire and Maine as a system is causing intense weather across New England Monday. Severe thunderstorm warnings were already issued in the Boston area Monday morning. Powerful wind gusts are expected and tornadoes are possible. Track the storm systems with our live radar below.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Seacoast Current

Day 2 of Training at the Shipyard, This Time with Words

A second day of training exercises at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Thursday will involve the use of the yard's speaker system. A message to shelter-in-place will be heard during the exercise which is scheduled to start at 9 a.m., according to the shipyard's public affairs office. The training exercise takes place in several areas around the shipyard and could be heard multiple times.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
102.9 WBLM

Two Huge Rock Shows Just Added To Maine’s Concert Calendar

Two huge shows have just been added to Maine's Concert Calendar. Thursday, September 22nd -On Sale: Friday, July 25, 10 AM. And the second huge concert announcement.... Merrill Auditorium on Wednesday, October 19th-On Sale: Friday, July 29, 10AM. Here's the full concert calendar for Classic Rock shows in New England.
MAINE STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheshire; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire Southeastern Cheshire County in southern New Hampshire Southern Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Southeastern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1105 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rindge, or 8 miles south of Jaffrey, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Nashua, Derry, Jaffrey, Merrimack, Salem, Bedford, Milford, Hooksett, Amherst, Litchfield, Hollis, Peterborough, New Boston, Mont Vernon, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Lyndeborough, Rindge and New Ipswich. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 93 between mile markers 7 and 29. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
whdh.com

Fire breaks out in front of New Hampshire medical center

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire that possibly started in a patch of mulch grew to engulf part of a medical building entrance in Derry, New Hampshire, according to officials. Everyone inside the Overlook Medical Center was able to evacuate as smoke turned into a case of heavy flames damaging the facility’s front entrance.
DERRY, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Oldest Bar in Each New England State, Including the Oldest in the Country

'Tis the season for road and day trips, so why not try and hit the oldest bars in New England? Let's call it your 'bar bucket list' to check off over time. One of the most fun parts of day or overnight road trips and getaways is discovering the new or checking off lists, and I think this list of grabbing food and drinks at the oldest bars in New England sounds like a blast. It's mixing fun and good times with family or friends, plus seeing historic landmarks. And just wait until you read some of this history!
MANCHESTER, NH
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy