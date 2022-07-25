Heat Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Madison; Marion; St. Clair; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois, including the following counties, in south central Illinois, Clinton, Marion and Washington. In southwest Illinois, Madison and Saint Clair. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 418 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. 2 inches of rain fell in 40 minutes near Salem, IL. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Centralia, Salem, Mascoutah, Breese, Freeburg, New Baden, Carlyle, Nashville, Trenton, Aviston, Okawville, St. Rose, Sandoval, Germantown, Albers, Wamac, Central City, Odin, Beckemeyer and Irvington.
Comments / 0