Environment

Severe Weather Statement issued for District of Columbia by NWS

 3 days ago

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target...

Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 15:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Madison; St. Clair FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON AND NORTHWESTERN SAINT CLAIR COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS, CENTRAL SAINT LOUIS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI AND THE SAINT LOUIS CITY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI At 357 PM CDT, The public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area producing flooding across numerous highways. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area, but rain is quickly moving east out of the area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include St. Louis, St. Charles, Florissant, Chesterfield, Wildwood, University City, Ballwin, Granite City, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, East St. Louis, Hazelwood, Webster Groves, Ferguson, Manchester, Creve Coeur, Overland, Clayton, Cahokia and Jennings. This includes the following State Parks Scott Joplin Historic Site and Horseshoe Lake State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri near exit 231. Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 276 and 277. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Flood Advisory issued for Madison, Marion, St. Clair, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Madison; Marion; St. Clair; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois, including the following counties, in south central Illinois, Clinton, Marion and Washington. In southwest Illinois, Madison and Saint Clair. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 418 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. 2 inches of rain fell in 40 minutes near Salem, IL. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Centralia, Salem, Mascoutah, Breese, Freeburg, New Baden, Carlyle, Nashville, Trenton, Aviston, Okawville, St. Rose, Sandoval, Germantown, Albers, Wamac, Central City, Odin, Beckemeyer and Irvington.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Louis, St. Louis City by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 15:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Louis; St. Louis City FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON AND NORTHWESTERN SAINT CLAIR COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS, CENTRAL SAINT LOUIS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI AND THE SAINT LOUIS CITY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI At 357 PM CDT, The public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area producing flooding across numerous highways. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area, but rain is quickly moving east out of the area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include St. Louis, St. Charles, Florissant, Chesterfield, Wildwood, University City, Ballwin, Granite City, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, East St. Louis, Hazelwood, Webster Groves, Ferguson, Manchester, Creve Coeur, Overland, Clayton, Cahokia and Jennings. This includes the following State Parks Scott Joplin Historic Site and Horseshoe Lake State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri near exit 231. Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 276 and 277. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

