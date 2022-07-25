UCCS mourns the loss of a 19-year-old student who died in a dorm over the weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The University of Colorado Colorado Springs has released more information on the student who died on campus over the weekend.

According to the university, 19-year-old Dawson Wilcox was found dead in a dorm room Saturday night.

Wilcox was a philosophy and political science double major in the College of Letters, Arts & Sciences, according to UCCS. According to the university, Wilcox began his academic journey at UCCS last fall.

He was involved in several on-campus activities including the Phi Alpha Delta Pre-Law Fraternity.

"I know this news is hard for so many, especially those who knew and loved Dawson. To support the UCCS community, we are putting additional counseling resources into place," UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy released in a statement Monday.

The university is offering free counseling to its staff and students in light of Wilcox's death.

It is devastating to lose a member of the Mountain Lion Family. Please join me in sending thoughts and deepest condolences to Dawson's family, friends, and all those who loved him. Venkat Reddy

UCCS Chancellor

A memorial service has yet to be scheduled.

If you knew Wilcox and want to share his life and legacy, please contact KRDO News Channel 13 Reporter Sydnee Scofield at sydnee.scofield@krdo.com.

