‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Gets Prologue Soundtrack With ‘No Woman, No Cry’ by Tems

By Jazz Tangcay
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Marvel

Hollywood Records and Marvel Music have released the first three tracks in anticipation of Marvel’s upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The three-track prologue soundtrack features Nigerian artist Tems. The singer, who is currently riding the wave of Afrobeats musicians, was heard this weekend when the trailer was released at Comic-Con. Tems sings a cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” with a Kendrick Lamar sample of “Alright.”

The trailer is strung together with a lyrical motif of “We gonna be alright” from Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” moving between images of Wakanda’s aquatic environments, futuristic technology and a somber funeral for the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa.

“A Body, A Coffin” by Amaarae and “Soy” by Santa Fe Klan also feature on the album.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is co-written and directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Tenoch Huerta, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Martin Freeman and Winston Duke.

During the trailer reveal, Coogler, who helmed the first “Black Panther,” reflected on Boseman’s death. The “Black Panther” star died in August 2020 after a private, four-year battle with colon cancer.

“It’s going to be hard to follow that up, but we’ll try,” Coogler said. “It’s been five years since I was here. I sat about there and we premiered the first footage from ‘Black Panther 1,’ and sitting next to me was our T’Challa, the late great Chadwick Boseman.”

The movie will be released in theaters nationwide on Nov. 11. Ludwig Goransson is on board as the film’s composer.

See the prologue tracklist below.

1. No Woman, No Cry – Tems

2. A Body, A Coffin – Amaarae

3. Soy – Santa Fe Klan

