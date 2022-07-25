ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Judge rules Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump can't question fake elector

By KATE BRUMBACK
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ktq4E_0gsNOvEB00

The prosecutor who's investigating whether former President Trump and his allies illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia cannot question a lawmaker who signed a certificate falsely stating that Trump won the state, a judge ruled Monday.

Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney agreed with Republican state Sen. Burt Jones that Fulton County Dist. Atty. Fani Willis had a conflict of interest because she hosted a fundraiser last month for Jones' Democratic opponent in November’s election for lieutenant governor. McBurney said during a hearing last week that Willis' decision to host the fundraiser was “a ‘What are you thinking?’ moment. The optics are horrible."

Willis can still ask other witnesses about Jones, the judge said, but will not be able to bring charges against him. Instead, the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, a nonpartisan association of Georgia district attorneys, should appoint another prosecutor to decide if any charges should be brought against Jones, one of 16 Georgia Republicans who falsely claimed to be the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors.

“Today’s ruling is a huge win for our campaign — but more importantly, for due process and the rule of law in Georgia,” Jones said in an emailed statement.

Willis’ office was still reviewing the order and didn’t have an immediate comment, spokesperson Jeff DiSantis said.

The judge's decision Monday likely has no real bearing on the future of Willis' overarching investigation into what she has called “a multistate, coordinated plan" by Trump's campaign to influence the results of the 2020 election. But it served as a rebuke of Willis and provided ammunition to her critics who have accused her of pursuing a politically motivated case.

McBurney said in his order that Willis was within her rights to host the fundraiser but that her decision “has consequences.”

“She has bestowed her office’s imprimatur upon Senator Jones’s opponent. And since then, she has publicly (in her pleadings) labeled Senator Jones a ‘target’ of the grand jury’s investigation,” the judge wrote. “This scenario creates a plain — and actual and untenable — conflict. Any decision the District Attorney makes about Senator Jones in connection with the grand jury investigation is necessarily infected by it.”

Willis serves as the “legal advisor” for the special grand jury and she and her prosecutors “largely shape the grand jury’s investigation by subpoenaing witnesses and leading their questioning,” McBurney wrote in his order.

The order says Willis and her team cannot subpoena Jones or seek to obtain any records from him, may not publicly categorize him as a subject or target of the special grand jury’s investigation and may not ask the special grand jury to include any recommendations about him in its final report.

McBurney denied a request from 11 of the other people who signed the false electoral certificate to disqualify Willis from matters regarding them and also declined to quash subpoenas for them.

Willis opened the investigation last year, and a special grand jury was seated in May at her request. The special grand jury cannot issue an indictment but instead will issue recommendations when its investigation is done. It will then be up to Willis to decide whether to seek an indictment from a regular grand jury.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 448

DR for me
3d ago

Put on another prosecutor to go after Jones if that would suit him better. No matter how you look at it he’s a criminal who tried to over turn an election. He is not above the law.

Reply(59)
178
Richard Trevino
3d ago

I'm not sure that it was a good decision by the judge, but I suppose there could be an appeal. if the others that signed the fake documents can be investigated then everyone involved should be investigated.

Reply(18)
105
SunnyD
2d ago

They say the reason that the fake electors can't be questioned is because of a conflict of interest, I doubt that's the real reason because if they were questioned under oath and had to tell the truth which probably they wouldn't but that is the real issue, they would have to tell the truth that they were installed to steal the election. I have a feeling that judge is a Trumpster.

Reply(12)
67
Related
Business Insider

Lindsey Graham argues Constitution grants him 'absolute immunity' in Georgia election-interference probe, a response one former prosecutor calls 'disturbing'

Lawyers for Sen. Lindsey Graham are seeking to quash a subpoena related to the 2020 election. Graham has been asked to testify before a Georgia grand jury about calls he made to Brad Raffensperger. Graham's lawyers say the South Carolina Republican has immunity under the US Constitution. Lawyers for Sen....
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Georgia State
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
Salon

Ginni Thomas said she “can’t wait” for Jan. 6 interview. Now her lawyer says it’s too “stressful”

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) An attorney for Virginia "Ginni" Thomas argued that she should not have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elector#District Attorneys#Superior Court#Atty#Democratic#Republicans
NBC News

Biden tears into Trump over violence against police hours before ex-president returns to D.C. for campaign-style speech

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden slammed former President Donald Trump on Monday for lacking "the courage to act" as police defending the U.S. Capitol suffered through "medieval hell" on Jan. 6, 2021 — a rare and direct attack pre-empting Trump's plan to deliver a law-and-order-themed speech Tuesday in the nation's capital.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Trump may have issued pardons for Jan. 6 — experts break it down

Although the Jan. 6 committee has not yet handed down a recommendation on whether the Department of Justice should file criminal charges against former President Donald Trump in relation to the Capitol riots, it is possible that he and those who were within his inner circle at the time could be indicted.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

Trump Faces 'Clear-Cut Criminal Exposure' in Georgia: Attorney

The investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to change the 2020 election results in Georgia is the "most clear-cut criminal exposure" he is facing, according to at least one legal expert. Fani Willis, the district attorney for Georgia's Fulton County, last year opened an investigation into Trump's efforts to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

How Trump could reimpose "Schedule F" in 2025

Sources close to former President Trump say he would immediately reimpose his "Schedule F" executive order if he takes back the White House in the 2024 presidential elections, Axios' Jonathan Swan reports. Why it matters: It would effectively upend the modern civil service, and put future presidents in the position...
POTUS
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
373K+
Followers
66K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy