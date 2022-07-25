ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

City police ask for public's help to find woman who attacked Nordstrom Rack worker

By Tim Swift
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police are searching for a woman who they say attacked a Nordstorm Rack security guard during a botched robbery. Police...

foxbaltimore.com

foxbaltimore.com

Frederick Police asking for help solving weekend homicide

FREDERICK, Md. (WBFF) — Police in Frederick are asking for your help finding the person who shot and killed a man over the weekend. Investigators now say they know there were multiple people nearby when the shooting happened. Police say they found 26-year-old Michael Isaiah Olaniyi lying in the...
FREDERICK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Homicide in Aberdeen; Police investigate death of 20-year-old woman

ABERDEEN, Md. (WBFF) — Police in Aberdeen say they are investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman as a homicide. Police say they were called to the unit block of East Inca Street just before 5:15 p.m. yesterday for a report of someone in cardiac arrest. When officers arrived,...
ABERDEEN, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man, 35, charged with murder in 2020 stabbing

BALTIMORE -- Two years after a 49-year-old man was fatally stabbed in West Baltimore, police have made an arrest in his murder.Darius Williams was taken into custody Wednesday at a home in the 2200 block of Westwood Avenue, a block away from where Eric Jones was fatally stabbed in 2020, Baltimore Police said.Williams, 35, is charged with first- and second-degree murder along with first- and second-degree assault, according to a search of online court records.The charges stem from a stabbing that unfolded June 25, 2020 in the 2300 block of Westwood Avenue. Jones was stabbed multiple times following a dispute, police said. He did not survive.After identifying Williams as a suspect, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest this past April. A warrant apprehension team served the 35-year-old with that warrant on Wednesday.Williams remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Nordstrom Rack#City Police#Baltimore Police#Security Guards#Violent Crime#Nordstorm Rack#The Canton Crossing#Mercedes Benz
CBS Baltimore

Robbery victim tied up in bathroom of Brooklyn motel, police say

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County detectives are investigating a robbery that happened at the Park Plaza Motel in Brooklyn, Baltimore, according to authorities. Officers learned around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday that the robbery occurred in the 4900 block of Ritchie Highway, police said.The person who said they were robbed told officers that three Black males entered his room. One of them was armed with a gun, according to authorities.The trio of males forced the robbery victim into the bathroom where they allegedly bound his arms and legs, police said.They then demanded money from him, rifled through his pockets, and took his wallet, according to authorities.They also took his backpack when they left the room and fled in an unknown direction, police said.Anyone with information about this robbery should contact Anne Arundel County detectives at 410-222-6135 or call the Anne Arundel County Police tip0line at 410-222-4700.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man critical, 2 women hurt after triple shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Three people were injured in a triple shooting overnight in East Baltimore, police said. Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of McAlear Court for a Shot Spotter alert. There, they found a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman shot, police said. Both were hospitalized, and the man is listed in critical condition, police said. The woman is in stable condition. A 36-year-old woman investigators believe is the third victim of the shooting was found at an area hospital, and she was listed in stable condition, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Police investigating early morning shooting in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. (WBFF) — Police in Aberdeen are trying to find the person shot a man in Aberdeen early this morning. Police were called to Aberdeen Avenue just before 2:45 this morning for reports of a man lying in the road. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
ABERDEEN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: man shot, killed in northeast Baltimore last night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Baltimore. Police say they went to the 3200 block of Fenwick Avenue for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. The man was taken to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man killed in early morning West Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died in a shooting early Thursday morning in Southwest Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 4:39 a.m. to the 2900 block of Mosher Street in the Winchester neighborhood, where they found a man shot multiple times. Medics pronounced him dead on the scene, police said. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

33 Year-Old Man Shot to Death In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the murder of a 33 year-old man that took place last night in Northeast, Baltimore. This incident happened on the 3200 Block of Fenwick Avenue. According to investigators, “At approximately 10:41 p.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of Fenwick...
BALTIMORE, MD

