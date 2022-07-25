ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Hampton Police seek public’s help to identify commercial burglary suspects

By Adrianna Lawrence
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vodwe_0gsNMseQ00

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a commercial burglary late Saturday night.

Officers responded just before midnight to the Boost Mobile store in the 2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard and discovered a broken front window.

The preliminary investigation found that two suspects shattered the window to gain access and stole items from the store.

Anyone with any information about the suspects or the incident should contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP .

Anonymous tips can also be sent using the P3Tips mobile app.

Callers that report to the Crime Line and the tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for up to $1000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, VA
13News Now

Portsmouth police: Man hit by vehicle, hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was hit by a vehicle in Portsmouth Thursday, hospitalizing him. The Portsmouth Police Department tweeted about the auto-pedestrian crash around 12:30 p.m. They said it happened in the 5600 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, which is near the road's intersection with Elmhurst lane and Elmhurst...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Hampton Police#Boost Mobile#Nickerson Boulevard#Nexstar Media Inc
WAVY News 10

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Portsmouth Boulevard

Dispatch said they received the call around 11:45 a.m. for the accident in the 5600 block of Portsmouth Boulevard. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/pedestrian-hit-by-vehicle-on-portsmouth-boulevard/
PORTSMOUTH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

39K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy