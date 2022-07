MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been hard to find a rain shower over the past day or so, and similar conditions are expected for Thursday. However, you may have a better chance at catching a view of the meteor shower that’s taking place. It’s called the Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower, and it’s in its peak through the end of July. If conditions are right, up to 20 meteors/hour are possible. Another plus is that the moonlight won’t hinder your view since the moon is near its New Moon phase. So, if you’re away from city lights, and there’s no cloud cover, then you should be able to see a nice show.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO