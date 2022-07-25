ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mannie Fresh And The Cool Kids Are Working On A Joint Album?

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wg3IN_0gsNMYC000
DJ Mannie Fresh attends The National Black MBA Association Presents 2nd Annual Pepsi MBA Live at The Metropolitan on October 14, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images for Pepsi

Fans of legendary producer Mannie Fresh could be looking forward to new tunes from the Cash Money boardsman, as he’s reportedly working on a collaborative album with the rap group The Cool Kids. Group member Mikey Rocks announced the update with a post on social media.

Over the weekend, the Chicago spitter posted a clip of himself in the studio on his Instagram Story and captioned it with news about the album’s recording process. “In here workin on this Mannie fresh x Cool kids album,” Rocks wrote in the post, which quickly spread across social media, with DJ A-Trak further fueling rumors by hinting that the tentative collab would be dropping on his label, Fools Gold Records, in a post of his own.

Back in March, The Cool Kids released their fourth studio album, Before Sh*t Got Weird, which included features from JID, Guapdad 4000, Key!, Larry June, 6lack, Chance The Rapper, and more. The project was quickly followed by solo projects from Sir Michael Rocks (Baby Oil Staircase) and Chuck Inglish (Chillout), completing what the duo billed as the first “triple-album” in history.

Mannie Fresh, whose planned collaborative releases with Yasiin Bey (OMFGOD) and Lil Wayne have stalled since being announced over the previous decade, released his last album, Return of the Ballin, in 2009.

Comments / 1

Related
Vibe

Reginae Carter Dresses Like Her Dad For Tik-Tok Challenge

Lil Wayne’s close relationship with his daughter Reginae Carter is well-documented, as the two have expressed their love for one another on numerous occasions. Recently, the 22-year-old reality TV star participated in the new “Studio Challenge” that’s taken social media by storm and dressed like her dad while lip-syncing the final verse of “Mr. Carter,” Weezy’s Tha Carter III collaboration with Jay-Z.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents

Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
ANDERSON, SC
Vibe

Lil Wayne Mourns The Officer Who Saved His Life At 12 Years Old

Lil Wayne is grieving the passing of Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans cop who saved his life following a suicide attempt with a gun at 12 years old. The 65-year-old’s body was found in his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). After Lil Wayne got wind of the news, he took his mourning to Instagram to share his sentiments about the hero of his life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
6lack
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Chuck Inglish
Person
Mannie Fresh
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video

Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Rick Ross Issues Brutal Response To Gillie Da Kid's 'Cow' Diss

Rick Ross has responded to Gillie Da Kid after he ridiculed his recent cow purchase. In a video posted to his Instagram Story on Thursday (July 14), the MMG mogul subliminally fired back at the Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host, claiming he spends more money on his cattle than Gillie does on his family.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cool Kids#Dj#Rap Group#Fools Gold Records#Jid
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Where Is Suge Knight Now?

In the ’90s, Death Row Records was a huge deal and the epitome of Black entrepreneurship. Almost every rapper wanted to work with the label after it had essentially packaged the likes of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre into superstars. At the helm of the highly profitable company was Suge Knight, who was almost like …
NFL
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Adam Wade, Singer, Actor, and History-Making Game Host, Dies at 87

Adam Wade, the vocalist, actor, and drummer, who made history as the first Black host of a televised game show, has died at age 87. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wade’s wife, former singer and producer Jeree Wade, confirmed that her beloved husband died on Thursday at his home in Montclair, New Jersey. He succumbed to a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer

Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Mourns Ex Cop 'Uncle Bob' Who Saved His Life Following Suicide Attempt

New Orleans, LA – Lil Wayne is mourning the death of 65-year-old Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans police officer who saved his life following a suicide attempt. Emergency responders found Hoobler’s body at his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). As the news spread, Lil Wayne took his grief to Instagram to share with his 15.6 million followers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Shares New Eye-Popping Album Cover

Earlier this week, Beyoncé shared her new eye-popping album cover for her LP, Renaissance, which you can see below. The pop star’s new album is set to drop on July 29. The new artwork is meant to pay homage to the Renaissance painting by artist John Collier of noblewoman Lady Godiva, along with Bianca Jagger’s mesmerizing entry on horseback into Studio 54 in 1977.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Edgy Bodysuit to Debut JLo Beauty Booty Balm

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez turned 53 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion by stripping down to her birthday suit to launch her latest business venture, JLo Body by JLo Beauty. In a video shared on Instagram, the world renowned pop icon appears fully nude to promote the new Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm. The quick clip also shows the multi-hyphenate superstar posing in a black cutout bodysuit as she applies the product on her body.  “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Vibe

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy