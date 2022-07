It's never a good thing to run your car into a police cruiser. It's even worse when you're driving a stolen Kia. The Teen Aged 'KIA Boyz' Joy Ride Came To An Abrupt End. As we reported earlier, several of the Kia thieves that have been pilfering cars around the area were busted Tuesday. But it's how they were busted that was rather interesting. With GRPD in hot pursuit, the teens turned a corner and smacked right into another police cruiser trying to head them off at the pass.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO