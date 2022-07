CLEVELAND — Three people are dead and another was taken to the hospital following a violent Tuesday in the city of Cleveland. Police say the four separate shootings occurred over a period of fewer than 10 hours, starting in the Euclid-Green neighborhood around 1:51 p.m. Officers found a 19-year-old man lying unconscious on the 1800 block of Reyburn Road with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A suspect has since been arrested in the case, but neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified at this time.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO