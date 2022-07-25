ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston man sentenced to prison for counterfeit fentanyl pills

By Ashley Shook
FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected…

BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Boston was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Justice Department in Boston, 24-year-old Diamondez Pierre was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release.

Officers conducted a traffic stop of Pierre in Brockton on August 8, 2020 and seized a backpack that contained 204 blue pressed fentanyl pills, disguised as “Perc 30” oxycodone pills, intended for distribution.

“The impact of the opioid crisis in our communities has been catastrophic. It is taking more and more lives by the minute. Mr. Pierre contributed to and, moreover, profited off this devastation, pain and suffering by trafficking fentanyl disguised as pharmaceutical grade prescription pills,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “To say fentanyl is dangerous would be a gross understatement – it is deadly. Getting fentanyl traffickers who seek to exploit addiction for a profit off of our streets is critical and mandatory in addressing the opioid epidemic. My office and our law enforcement partners will continue putting drug traffickers out of business. We must protect the health and safety of our Commonwealth.”

“We are currently facing a crisis with the amount of illicit drugs flowing into our neighborhoods, today’s sentencing demonstrates that if you peddle this poison, you will be held accountable,” said James Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. “ATF will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to target individuals who deal this dangerous drug and ensure that they are brought to justice.”

Donna Mullin
2d ago

wow!! 2 yrs for the 204 pills that could have killed 204 people he could have killed. I am sure that sent a strong message NOT

