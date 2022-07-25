ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police find body of Grand Blanc teen who went to Detroit for party, didn't come home

By WWJ Newsroom
 3 days ago
Photo credit Dan Jenkins/WWJ - FILE

DETROIT (WWJ) -- The body of a teenager from Genesee County's Grand Blanc was found in a Detroit basement early Monday morning.

Officers with the Detroit Police Department made the tragic discovery at around 1 a.m., underneath a vacant apartment building along W. Warren Ave. near Outer Dr. on the city's west side.

Detroit police told WWJ Newsradio 950 that the 18-year-old victim visited Detroit to attend a party Saturday night, and did not return home.

The victim's father then got an anonymous call telling him where the teen might be.

Detroit police followed up, and found the young man dead with several gunshot wounds. The victim's car was found abandoned near the intersection of Telegraph Rd. and Ford Rd. in Dearborn Heights, according to reports.

The DPD said the teen's death is being being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not yet released the victim's identity, and said there were no leads on a suspect as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this crime can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-SPEAK UP (800-773-2587). As always, all those who call Crime Stoppers will remain 100% anonymous.

Detroit News

Missing Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit, police say

Police are investigating the death of a missing Grand Blanc teen whose body was found Monday in Detroit. The victim was found with gunshot wounds around 1 a.m. in the 22000 block of West Warren, the Detroit Police Department said in a statement. “Medics made the scene and pronounced the...
DETROIT, MI
Police seek tips in Detroit man's disappearance after he stops showing up for work, contacting family

DETROIT (WWJ) -- It's been a week since a Detroit family has been in touch with their loved one and now the police are asking for tips from the community. Police officials say 51-year-old Kevin Barnes was last seen on Tuesday, July 19, at approximately 11 p.m. on the 15800 block of Archdale, just east of the Southfield Freeway on the city's northwest side.
DETROIT, MI
