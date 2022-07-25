Police find body of Grand Blanc teen who went to Detroit for party, didn't come home

Photo credit Dan Jenkins/WWJ - FILE

DETROIT (WWJ) -- The body of a teenager from Genesee County's Grand Blanc was found in a Detroit basement early Monday morning.

Officers with the Detroit Police Department made the tragic discovery at around 1 a.m., underneath a vacant apartment building along W. Warren Ave. near Outer Dr. on the city's west side.

Detroit police told WWJ Newsradio 950 that the 18-year-old victim visited Detroit to attend a party Saturday night, and did not return home.

The victim's father then got an anonymous call telling him where the teen might be.

Detroit police followed up, and found the young man dead with several gunshot wounds. The victim's car was found abandoned near the intersection of Telegraph Rd. and Ford Rd. in Dearborn Heights, according to reports.

The DPD said the teen's death is being being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not yet released the victim's identity, and said there were no leads on a suspect as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this crime can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-SPEAK UP (800-773-2587). As always, all those who call Crime Stoppers will remain 100% anonymous.