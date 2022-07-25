ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Red Wings sign defenseman Hagg after losing Pysyk to torn Achilles

 3 days ago
The Red Wings made a surprise signing Monday, inking veteran defenseman Robert Hagg to a one-year deal worth $800,000.

It made some more sense when they announced shortly thereafter that fellow free agent acquisition Mark Pysyk, expected to add depth and experience to Detroit's blueline, is out for the next four to six months after undergoing surgery to fix a torn Achilles tendon.

It's unclear when or how Pysyk suffered the injury, though it likely occurred after he signed a one-year, $850,000 deal with the Wings earlier this month.

A 6'1 right-hand shot with 10 years of NHL experience, Pysyk looked like a potential D partner for Simon Edvinsson, should the 19-year-old make Detroit's Opening Night roster. That obviously won't be the case now.

Hagg is 6'2 and brings six years of NHL experience of his own, but isn't a natural candidate to play next to Edvinsson as a left-hand shot. He posted nine points and averaged 16:01 of ice time in 64 games last season with the Sabres and the Panthers. He was acquired by Florida at the trade deadline for the cost of a sixth-round pick, but did not skate for the team in the playoffs.

Ben Chiarot and Olli Maatta are slated to be Detroit's top two defensemen on the left side, with the battle for the third spot likely to come down to Edvinsson, Hagg and Jordan Oesterle.

Detroit, MI
All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

