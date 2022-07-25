ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mike Piazza talks Mets Old-Timers' Day, 1998 season with Carton & Roberts

By Writers
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w44P3_0gsNL2JS00

Mike Piazza is in New York City this week for an event at the Sheen Center, and he’s planning to make an appearance at Citi Field at least for Tuesday’s opener of the Subway Series, Take 1.

He’ll also be back next month for the Mets’ Old-Timers Day game and celebration, so what are we going to see from Piazza on that day?

“Definitely not an opposite field home run,” Piazza joked when he joined Carton & Roberts on Monday. “I’m doing the WBC with Italy and we had a tournament in Holland, so I took a little BP; I haven’t swung in literally seven years, and I was hitting it hard, but I couldn’t elevate the ball!”

According to Piazza, Al Leiter recently told him that he wanted Mike to take him deep during that game, but honestly, Mike doesn’t want anyone to expect peak Piazza.

“I could feel a little of that muscle memory coming back, but it’s like hitting the gas on an old car and the tank is empty – and I still have to see if I have to catch, because I went down the other day just to see if I could!” Piazza joked. “I don’t want to disappoint anyone, so I’m going to set the bar very, very low.”

The best thing about Mets Old-Timers Day, for him, is the chance to see the guys again.

“That’s the one thing you really miss: the camaraderie, the guys, trying to achieve something together and the times on the road,” he said.

“So, that pregame, taking BP, having fun and making fun of each other, that’s going to be a lot of fun. There’s going to be a lot of soreness and the ice tubs will be packed after the game, but we’re gonna have a lot of fun.”

The Old-Timers’ Day game will be well after the trade deadline the way the current MLB schedule is structured, and with the one deadline coming up next Tuesday, there’s a lot of scuttlebutt about what the Mets could do at the deadline.

That of course brings back memories of Piazza coming to New York in May 1998, eight days after he was traded from the Dodgers to the Marlins in a surprise move.

“I had a bad falling out with the Dodgers over my contract, and we started negotiating and it was ugly. I went public which was a bit of a mistake, so coming here, I had a little more of a chip,” Piazza said. “It was a surprise, I was shocked that it was the Mets, but they were an up and coming team. The Marlins traded four guys for me, so the circumstances were very strange because of the whole contract situation. The Dodgers felt we would never come to a deal and traded me, and it did make me angry.”

Piazza had a great 1998 season, especially with the Mets – he hit .348 with 23 homers – but as you might expect, he also heard the boo birds when he struggled. That could’ve shied him away from signing in New York, but it didn’t – in fact, it was quite the opposite.

“There’s no question we’re all sensitive at times, and as a player, I always tried to put up a shell to protect yourself. I knew what the pressure was and could feel it; I wasn’t swinging the bat poorly, but I was having trouble driving in runs, and patience was wearing thin,” Piazza said of one tough stretch in 1998. “It just turned around, and I also think it was a good thing for me, because I looked at it as a personal challenge. Your ego doesn’t like to go through it, but it was the best thing that happened to me, because it reset me and gave me a chip on my shoulder, and prepped me to play in New York. That’s the way it is here.”

Compared to what it could’ve been in Miami, where the Marlins were quickly dismantling their 1997 championship team, New York’s pressure was a welcome change for sure.

“Jim Leyland knew it was going to be a tough time for me there, but he said, ‘Mike, you’re going to get your money because you deserve it, just try to play hard and do things right’,” Piazza remembered “He was an old school guy who believed in camaraderie, and that was one thing Jim always impressed on people.”

Piazza got a seven-year, $91 million deal in the winter of 1998-99, which was one of the biggest splurges in free agency overall at the time – it was that offseason that Kevin Brown became baseball’s first $100 million man, and both Bernie Williams and Mo Vaughn both also received deals upwards of $80 million.

So, what might a Piazza contract look like in 2022?

“Man, that’s impossible to say what I’d be worth today,” Piazza said. “It’s kind of staggering in a way with these deals today. And, a lot of these guys are in much better shape as athletes, with all the sports science – and maybe with the new school today, a lot of teams wouldn’t want me to be catching as much, maybe trying to move me to first base a little earlier, so it’s tough to say.”

Follow WFAN's afternoon team on Twitter: @CartonRoberts, @EvanRobertsWFAN, @TommyLugauer, and @CMacWFAN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade partner: Boston Red Sox

In losing five straight games to the Yankees and Blue Jays, the Red Sox gave up 54 more runs than they scored. That run differential is the worst, for any team, in any five game span, since 1901, which was not real baseball. Add to that that all five games came against division opponents, in a division where a month ago we thought FOUR teams would come out as playoff seeds, and you have an argument that those five games were the worst such consecutive stretch any baseball team has ever been through.
BOSTON, MA
Golf Digest

This Yankees dad losing his mind at Joey Gallo pinch hitting against Edwin Diaz might be the most Yankees moment ever

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets drew first blood in the much-anticipated 2022 edition of the Subway Series. It was the first time since interleague play began in 1997 that both teams came into the showdown leading their respective divisions, and the vibes at a sold-out Citi Field were decidedly lit as the Yankees jumped all over Taijuan Walker in the top of the first thanks to back-to-back home runs from Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
City
Holland, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Piazza
Person
Al Leiter
Person
Bernie Williams
Person
Jim Leyland
Person
Mo Vaughn
NFL Analysis Network

This Bears-Giants Trade Sends Kadarius Toney To Chicago

A majority of this offseason was spent by Joe Schoen clearing out the roster of the New York Giants. The new general manager had the tall task of inheriting the mess that was left behind by Dave Gettleman in the front office. Rumors had been running that Kadarius Toney could be traded, which hasn’t happened yet, but could the Chicago Bears make a play for the second-year wideout?
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carton Roberts#Mets#Wbc#Bp
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Marlins' Trade Rumor

With the MLB trade deadline one week away, the Miami Marlins are reportedly ready to sell off. Miami is 6-11 in the last three weeks and at 45-51, sits 5.5 games out of a wild card spot in the NL. They also just lost star second baseman Jazz Chisholm for at least several weeks due to a back injury.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Country
Netherlands
earnthenecklace.com

Nick Cortés Jr. Is Engaged! Meet Alondra Esteras Russy, the MLB All-Star’s Fiancée

Nestor Cortés Jr. is enjoying his breakout MLB season with the New York Yankees and made his All-Star debut this month. But nothing could top the professional achievements better than a special occasion on the personal front. Alondra Esteras Russy, better known as Nestor Cortés Jr.’s girlfriend, is now his fiancée! They announced their engagement during All-Star week, and fans are ecstatic. Newer fans want to know more about who the Yankees WAG is and her background. So we reveal details about Nestor Cortés Jr’s wife-to-be in this Alondra Esteras Russy wiki.
MLB
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy