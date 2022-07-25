As WWE’s Stock Surges, Sale Speculation Grows

Vince McMahon is gone from WWE, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are now the company's Co-CEOs and Paul "Triple H" Levesque is stepping in as the new Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations. The sudden changes over the past week have given WWE fans a new tidal wave of optimism for the future of the company and its creative direction, but many are also starting to speculate about how the pro wrestling landscape will change as a result. Names like Johnny Gargano, Bray Wyatt, Dakota Kai and Sasha Banks have been trending as fans speculate whether or not they'll return to the company now that McMahon is no longer calling the shots and current AEW stars like Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson have been selected by some fans as former stars now destined to return WWE.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO