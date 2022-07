High temperatures and dry conditions have stuck around this month, leading to a large quantity of calls to the Lebanon Fire department. In the 48 hour span of July 23-24, they responded to nearly two dozen calls in Lebanon and elsewhere in Laclede County. “We had 16 brush or grass fire calls and five calls stemming from trash fires,” said Inspector Andy Jordan of the Lebanon Fire Department and Laclede County Office of Emergency Management. “That’s a total of 21 calls in that 48 hour period.” For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

