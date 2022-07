Two weeks ago, we posted that we weren’t accepting any more cats or kittens due to space and financial constraints. Well, we had to make an exception when we received a call to help this little cutie. Meet Hemingway, a 7-8 week, medium-haired black kitten with lots of toes and a deformed clubbed paw. This poor baby was found in a bush by himself on Rockridge Road in north Lakeland. After hearing cries for a few days, he was spotted by a homeowner and rescued. He was so hungry and ate until he could eat no more.

