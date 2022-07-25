ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, NE

Recap for July 21st game against the Hastings Sodbusters 7-1

By tomseline
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFremont, NE- The Moo lose their 17th game of the season 7-1 to the Hastings Sodbusters. The Moo now move to 13-4 in the 2nd half, two games up in 1st(29-17 overall), while the Sodbusters snap their ten-game losing streak moving to...

Recap for July 26th game against the Western Nebraska Pioneers

Fremont, NE- The Moo lose their 18th game of the season, in the first game of the series against the Western Nebraska Pioneers 9-3. The Moo now move to 16-5 in the 2nd half, 2.5 games up in 1st place(32-18 overall). The Pioneers now move to 12-9 in the 2nd half(29-19 overall).
FREMONT, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Cornhuskers will face Oklahoma Sooners on Thanksgiving Day

The Nebraska Cornhuskers may not be facing off against old Big 8/12 foe the Oklahoma Sooners on Black Friday, but the game will be awfully close. The brace for the ESPN Events Invitational was released this afternoon and the opening round on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day, had the Huskers playing the Sooners.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska announces two new football mini ticket plans

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Athletics announced Tuesday the launch of two new football ticket mini plans for the upcoming season. The ticket plans are available now at //Huskers.com/tickets. The first plan is the “OU + 2 Mini Plan” and includes tickets to all three of Nebraska’s non-conference games...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Scott Frost Said About 2021

The Nebraska Cornhuskers finished the 2021 season with just three wins, but head coach Scott Frost doesn't believe their 3-9 record tells the whole story. At Big Ten Media Days this Tuesday, Frost made an interesting comment about his fourth season at Nebraska. Frost claims the Cornhuskers were competitive every...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Shatel: Frost's strange stumble out of the gate is a perplexing start to Big Ten media days

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not about a number. Scott Frost’s future as Nebraska football head coach hinges on a deeper dive going on inside Trev Alberts’ program evaluation. Alberts wants an elite college football program, one that coaches, plays and acts elite on a consistent basis. More wins than losses, yes, but with emphasis on coaches and players who care and want to fight for Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Flight service expanded for Nebraska fans two times this fall

AXTELL, Neb. — United Airlines is making it easier for Nebraska fans to see Big Red in a road contest a couple of times this season. They've expanded their flight schedule to add a direct from Lincoln to Detroit ahead of the Nov. 12 match-up between the Cornhuskers and Wolverines.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Ground quakes again in southern Nebraska

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - The ground could be felt shaking again along the Nebraska-Kansas border as a second earthquake within a week’s time occurred Tuesday morning. The 3.6 magnitude quake occurred at 7:04 a.m. and was located approximately six miles WSW of Superior in north central Jewell County, Kansas. This is similar to the quake that was felt a little over a week ago as far as north as York, Nebraska.
SUPERIOR, NE
James W. Waage

James W. Waage 77 of Fremont passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at his home. He was born April 9, 1945 in Villisca, Iowa, to Fay and Dorothy (Lane) Waage. James grew up on a farm near Vallisca, Iowa. He also lived in Colorado and Missouri. He served in the U.S. Army from December 17, 1964 to December 15, 1967 During Vietnam. James married Nancy Jo Wilbur January 11, 1968 in Fremont. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, camping, coin collecting and woodworking, mostly making furniture. He loved his motorcycle (even though he knew it was dangerous) but mostly he loved his baby — his 1964 black Pontiac GTO. The greatest love was his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. James was also a very quiet person. He worked at Magnus metal for 39 years retiring in 2008. James was a member of Joseph C H Bales #18 D.A.V. and VFW Post #854 both of Fremont.
FREMONT, NE
Fremont educator receives McAuliffe award

Mary Trehearn, an English teacher at Fremont High School is the recipient of the 2022 Christa McAuliffe Prize for Courage and Excellence in Education. The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s College of Education and Human Sciences presents the annual award to a Nebraska teacher who exemplifies the character of McAuliffe, the first teacher in space, who died in the 1986 Challenger space shuttle disaster.
FREMONT, NE
klkntv.com

State headed for another showdown over wages paid for law enforcement officers

LINCOLN, Neb. (Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner) – The state is headed for another battle over adequate pay for law enforcement officers. In September, the union that represents Nebraska State Troopers will begin bargaining with the state over a new labor contract, and they maintain that troopers’ salaries are lagging far behind the pay for police officers and county deputies in the state.
LINCOLN, NE
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Omaha, Nebraska

Planning a trip to Nebraska this summer? Don’t miss any of the best things to do in Omaha! Known as the original “Gateway to the West,” Omaha is an underrated Midwest gem with great museums, delicious restaurants, and historical attractions that delight visitors. With a vibrant downtown scene and plenty of places to enjoy the outdoors, Omaha, Nebraska, is a must-visit American city for travelers.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Earthquake felt in southern Nebraska

Cases are on the rise in both the South Heartland and the Central District, and when looking at the bigger picture, health department directors are saying that if the trend continues, we’re in for yet another surge in cases this fall. Administrators from across the state are gathered in...
KEARNEY, NE
klkntv.com

Spaghetti at Capital Humane Society is a bowl full of fun

Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) — Meet Spaghetti, a 4-to-5 month-old domestic shorthair kitten currently up for adoption at Capital Humane Society. He’s spunky, sweet and can’t wait to snuggle and play in his new home. And Wednesday night, you can eat at Don and Millie’s to support the...
LINCOLN, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Hey – Wait a Minute…

Granted – I would like some cooler weather – and like everyone else in agriculture, I would be so grateful for a cloudy day with a steady, gentle rain! But – I am nowhere, no way, ready for fall!. So – please quit advertising all of the...
GRANT, NE
klin.com

Nebraska Ethanol Industry Continues To Expand

The Nebraska ethanol industry produced over 2.25 billion gallons in 2019, resulting in a value of production for ethanol and co-products of greater than $4.04 billion, according to a new University of Nebraska–Lincoln study estimating the industry’s impact in 2018 and 2019. The overall economic impact of the Nebraska ethanol industry is over $4.5 billion.
NEBRASKA STATE

