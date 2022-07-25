Packers Fans, Shareholders Getting Excited for Return of Football Season

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Matt Ryan spent 14 seasons winning over coaches, teammates and fans with his sensational play in Atlanta. Now, he’s trying to do it all over again — in Indianapolis. For the first time since his rookie season, Ryan is learning a new playbook at a new training camp facility and developing a new routine. After just two days of workouts, the Colts couldn’t be more impressed with the results. “When you’ve got a guy with Matt’s experience you can kind of say ‘Hey, here’s what we want but trust your instincts. If you see it, call it, don’t flinch, do what you’ve done your whole career,‘” Colts coach Frank Reich said after practice Thursday. “It’s a mentality, it’s a confidence, it’s ‘we’ve got to get up and play’. We’re dictating the tempo from the huddle to the call and we’re going.”

