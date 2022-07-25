ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

The XFL is relaunching. Here's what we know so far and how it will be different

By Wynne Davis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe XFL is a little more than six months away from the start of its season, and as the league attempts its third try, it's expanding to three new cities and making Arlington, Texas, its headquarters for the 2023 season. Las Vegas, San Antonio and Orlando, Fla., are all...

The Associated Press

QB Ryan challenges Colts to keep up with quick-paced tempo

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Matt Ryan spent 14 seasons winning over coaches, teammates and fans with his sensational play in Atlanta. Now, he’s trying to do it all over again — in Indianapolis. For the first time since his rookie season, Ryan is learning a new playbook at a new training camp facility and developing a new routine. After just two days of workouts, the Colts couldn’t be more impressed with the results. “When you’ve got a guy with Matt’s experience you can kind of say ‘Hey, here’s what we want but trust your instincts. If you see it, call it, don’t flinch, do what you’ve done your whole career,‘” Colts coach Frank Reich said after practice Thursday. “It’s a mentality, it’s a confidence, it’s ‘we’ve got to get up and play’. We’re dictating the tempo from the huddle to the call and we’re going.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated Chafin misses Tigers' series at Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Unvaccinated left-hander Andrew Chafin was put on the restricted list by the Detroit Tigers before the opener of a four-game series in Toronto on Thursday. Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 are not allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time. Chafin signed a $13 million, two-year contract in March. He will lose $142,857 from his $6.5 million salary this season. Detroit selected the contract of right-hander Bryan Garcia from Triple-A Toledo as a substitute player and added right-hander Derek Law and shortstop Zack Short to its taxi squad.
DETROIT, MI

