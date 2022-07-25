Let’s Talk Knoxville: Brandon Nemmers

Thousands of race fans will converge in south central Iowa for the 61st edition of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals over the first two weeks of August. Many of those fans are making the trip to Pella to shop, eat, and stay during festivities at the Sprint Car Capital of the World. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the two weeks of the Nationals rank just behind the holiday shopping season and Tulip Time celebration in terms of visitor traffic and impact on all local businesses and amenities in the Tulip City. She’s thankful for the welcome that stores and restaurant owners give to race fans each year.

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO