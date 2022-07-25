Let’s Talk Knoxville: Brandon Nemmers

Today is Parks and Rec Day at the Warren County Fair, with Indianola Parks and Rec hosting multiple activities for kids and families throughout the day. Today’s activities include Nick’s Kid Show, Totally Twisted Tom the Balloon Man, Electrify Magic, chainsaw carving, the Warren County Farm Bureau Little Farmhands Exhibit, and the Otter Adventure. Tonight’s grandstand event is the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull. Gregg Woody of the Otter Adventure tells KNIA News the show is a new show that features Otters learning tricks, entertaining the audience, and education and is running each day of the fair. The KNIA Big Red Radio is at the fair playing music, giving live updates on events, and interviewing sponsors through Sunday. To view photos, 4H results, and a full calendar of events, click below.
