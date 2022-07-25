ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Tempe police: 1 person found dead, another injured following apartment shooting

By Laura Daniella Sepulveda, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZprfZ_0gsNGcPw00

A person was injured and a man was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot on Sunday morning at an apartment complex near McClintock and University drives, according to the Tempe Police Department.

Officers said they were called to the apartment complex around 11 a.m. Police found a person who had been shot. He was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The shooter was found in his apartment also with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigating officers believe the shooting followed a confrontation between residents at the apartment complex, which resulted in a man firing a gun at another person and then at himself, police said.

The identity of the shooter was not released.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and all suspects were located. The investigation was ongoing.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradNews.

Support local journalism.Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect in hit and run that killed Glendale mother of 4 arrested in Texas, sheriff's officials say

PHOENIX - Authorities in Texas say they have arrested a man in connection with a 2021 hit-and-run incident that killed a woman in Phoenix. According to a brief statement issued by an official with the sheriff's office in Texas' Medina County, Delano Pore was arrested and booked into the county's jail for alleged accident involving death. Medina County is located to the west of San Antonio.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Tempe, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police investigating late-night shooting that left one man dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death late Monday night. Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road. Police and fire crews arrived in the area and found a man dead inside a pickup truck.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Motorcyclist dead following crash in Peoria; investigation underway

PEORIA, Ariz. - Officials with the Peoria Police Department say crews are at the scene of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle. The crash, according to Sgt. Brandon Sheffert, happened near the intersection of 84th Avenue and Bell Road. "Preliminary information is that the motorcycle may have been passing another...
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2-car crash at I-10 ramp in Tolleson leaves woman dead

AVONDALE, Ariz. - Authorities are investigating a West Valley crash that left one person dead on July 26. The crash happened in the area of 99th Avenue and the I-10. According to Lt. Lee Garrett with Tolleson Police, a man was heading south on 99th Avenue at a high rate of speed when a second vehicle with three adults and two children inside was turning left onto the westbound I-10 onramp. The car that was heading south on 99th Avenue then struck the car that was turning onto the onramp.
TOLLESON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Mcclintock And University
KTAR.com

Police investigating after woman found dead on Phoenix hiking trail

PHOENIX – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on a Phoenix hiking trail Tuesday morning, authorities said. Firefighters found the subject, who was beyond resuscitation efforts, on a trail near Seventh and Peoria avenues in the North Mountain Park area. Police detectives took over the scene...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Woman Found Dead on Popular Phoenix Hiking Trail

Phoenix Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on a Phoenix hiking trail Tuesday morning. Around 8:30 a.m., crews were called to a trail at North Mountain near 7th and Peoria avenues. A woman was found unresponsive. Firefighters determined the woman was beyond resuscitation efforts and pronounced dead. Police reported that the woman did not have injuries, and no foul play is suspected.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

3 men shot in Phoenix, investigation underway

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting in Phoenix that sent three men to the hospital. According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened during the overnight hours of July 26 near 32nd Avenue and Pierce Street. All three men suffered gunshot wounds and were hospitalized in stable condition. It's unclear...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
AZFamily

Glendale man arrested in alleged drive-by shooting in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Goodyear police say they’ve made an arrest on a drive-by shooting that left a person fighting for their life on Sunday night. Authorities said it happened near Litchfield Road and the I-10 around 6:30 p.m. When officers showed up, they found a person shot that had to be taken to the hospital. On Wednesday morning, Goodyear police said they found the driver, 18-year-old Daniel Anthony Pedrego of Glendale, in connection to the shooting as well as his car.
GOODYEAR, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man dies after being shot, crashing into tree in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man has died after being shot and crashing into a tree overnight. Officers were called to the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road late Monday night for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had struck a tree.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of neglecting dozens of animals at a south Phoenix farm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A south Phoenix man is facing nearly 70 counts of animal cruelty charges after authorities say he was neglecting his 33 livestock animals at his farm. Court documents say Joe Lewis Salazar, 57, was arrested Tuesday afternoon. Phoenix police responded to a farm near 16th Street...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

3 men shot in Phoenix near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving three victims near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of a shooting. Three men were taken to a hospital, but 26-year-old Sergio Bugarin Casas later died of his injuries....
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

3 teens arrested, one in the hospital after shooting at a party in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — El Mirage police say a shooting between at least three teens ended with one of them being rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning. It happened around 1:50 a.m. in a neighborhood near Thunderbird Road and Grand Avenue. Police were called after someone reported to 911 that shots were fired after a fight at a party.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify, arrest triple-stabbing suspect at Apache Junction bar

Women speak about experiences of having abortions at pro-choice event in Phoenix. A handful of women who had abortions took the stand and shared their stories at a Planned Parenthood event to fight for abortion rights. Monsoon rain hits Fountain Hills, Mesa areas. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A pop-up...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy