ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Man admits to Jan. 6 attacks on police, AP photographer

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEs6e_0gsNGSXY00
1 of 2

A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty on Monday to attacking police officers and an Associated Press photographer during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on the U.S. Capitol.

In a deal with prosecutors, Alan Byerly, 55, admitted to wielding a stun gun while confronting officers who were trying to protect the Capitol from the angry mob. He also admitted to assaulting AP photographer John Minchillo, who was documenting the chaos and violence outside the building where lawmakers were meeting to certify President Joe Biden’s election victory.

In exchange for pleading guilty to two charges stemming from the attacks, prosecutors agreed to drop several other charges Byerly was facing, including civil disorder. An attorney for Byerly declined to comment Monday.

Federal guidelines recommend a sentence between about three and four years behind bars, U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss said. Byerly, of Fleetwood, is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

Byerly, who was arrested last year, is among three people who have been charged with assaulting Minchillo, who was wearing a helmet-style gas mask when he was pushed, pulled and punched by a group of men outside the Capitol. The assault was captured on video by a colleague.

Byerly was seen on camera standing behind a group of people who pulled Minchillo backward down a set of stairs leading up to the western front of the Capitol building, according to charging documents.

At the bottom of the stairs, Byerly and three other people grabbed the photographer and pushed, shoved and dragged him, authorities say. Byerly grabbed Minchillo with both hands and pushed him backwards before continuing to push and drag him away from the stairs, prosecutors say.

Minchillo found himself backed up against a stone wall by the attackers. Authorities say another man, Benjamen Scott Burlew of Miami, Oklahoma, lunged toward the photographer and shoved him over the wall, causing Minchillo to land on his back. Burlew was arrested last August and is scheduled to go to trial in October.

A third man charged in the assault was arrested in May. Rodney Milstreed is accused of grabbing Minchillo by his backpack and pulling him backward down the stairs and then shoving him. In a Facebook post a few days later, Milstreed said attacking the photographer was “worth it,” adding “Hit him with everything god give. The crowd cheered,” according to the court papers.

Authorities say shortly after assaulting Minchillo, Byerly approached police officers standing behind a row of bike racks who were trying to hold back the pro-Trump mob. Byerly approached the officers while holding up a stun gun and activated the weapon, but police were able to knock it out of his hand, prosecutors say.

Byerly continued to charge at the officers, striking and pushing them, and grabbed one officer’s baton, authorities said. Officers were eventually able to restrain Byerly, but he got away with the help of another rioter, according to charging documents.

Byerly is among more than 300 people who have pleaded guilty so far to federal crimes stemming from the riot. More than 840 people have been charged with crimes ranging from low-level misdemeanors to serious felony charges such as seditious conspiracy.

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Pennsylvania Man Who Allegedly Hit Police Officer with an ‘Uppercut’ During Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Dies: Report

A Pennsylvania man accused of assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has reportedly died. Michael John Lopatic, Sr., who was 57 when he was arrested in February 2021, was charged alongside eight co-defendants with crimes ranging from trespassing to theft to assaulting police officers during the melee at the Capitol, when throngs of Donald Trump supporters, angry over Joe Biden‘s win in the 2020 presidential election, descended on the building. The mob was successful in temporarily halting the certification of the vote, forcing lawmakers to either evacuate or shelter in place for hours.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Fleetwood, PA
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Voices: Josh Hawley and his wife were made for this moment on abortion

Senator Josh Hawley and his wife have had a pretty busy 48 hours.On Tuesday, during a hearing for the Senate Judiciary Committee on abortion, the Missouri Senator had an exchange with Khiara Bridges, a professor of law at University of California Berkeley School of Law who specializes in reproductive health. At one point, the Missouri Senator highlighted the professor’s use of the term “people with a capacity for pregnancy”, before asking: “Would that be women?”In response, Bridges said that many cisgender women can get pregnant and that some could not, but that transgender and nonbinary people could also get pregnant....
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Randolph Moss
Daily Mail

White woman, 87, blamed for death of Emmett Till says she is a VICTIM in her newly-leaked autobiography and claims she tried to STOP her husband's lynch-mob from killing the teen

A white woman blamed for the racist lynching of Emmett Till claimed she is a victim in her leaked autobiography - while also asserting that she lied to try and protect the black teenager from his terrible fate. In a leaked 99-page manuscript obtained by The Associated Press, Carolyn Donham,...
SOCIETY
Salon

Ashli Babbitt’s mom tells Giuliani her death would be treated better if she was a “Black woman”

Ashli Babbitt's mother spoke to Rudy Giuliani on his podcast, released on Sunday, and claimed that her daughter is treated worse than a Black woman in America. Aside from the racist claim, Babbitt joined a crowd of attackers in breaking through the windows and doors of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, marched through the halls of the Capitol, then directly to the outer office of the Speaker of the House, where she helped break out the glass with a Capitol Police officer standing with his gun drawn. She chose to go through the window anyway.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Attorneys#Attackers#Violent Crime#Associated Press#Peopl
Fox News

Arizona woman arrested, accused of molesting two teens

An Arizona woman was arrested last week in connection with the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Makaila Yablonski, 25, is charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
24/7 Wall St.

28 Guns Used the Most to Commit Crimes in America

Gun violence is a growing public health crisis in the United States. A record-high 45,222 people were killed by guns nationwide in 2020. This figure includes over 19,000 murder victims. While homicides are the most extreme examples of gun violence, among all gun-related crimes, they are only the tip of the iceberg. According to the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Two Miami men accused of kidnapping Key deer

MIAMI - Two Miami men were arrested Sunday after a Key deer was found in their truck following a traffic stop in Marathon. Monroe County sheriff's deputies stopped a blue Chevrolet hatchback-style vehicle near Mile Marker 56 after they said the driver failed to stay in his lane. The deputies quickly realized why the vehicle was not staying in its lane, an injured Key deer was inside the vehicle on top of a cooler, lawn chairs, and other miscellaneous objects. The two men in the truck said they struck the deer on U.S. 1 north of the Seven...
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy