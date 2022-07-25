LIST: Heat-related cancelations and closures
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest is in for a week of dangerously hot weather. In an effort to keep people safe, several events are being canceled and businesses are changing operating hours.
Find a list below:
Tuesday:
- Riverfront Eats is canceled
- Spokane Humane Society will be by appointment only so they can focus on the health of animals during the heat
Wednesday:
- Kendall Yards Night Market is canceled
Is your event canceled or do you have something to add to our list? Email us at news4@kxly.com.
