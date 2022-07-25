ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIST: Heat-related cancelations and closures

By Erin Robinson
 3 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest is in for a week of dangerously hot weather. In an effort to keep people safe, several events are being canceled and businesses are changing operating hours.

Find a list below:

Tuesday:

  • Riverfront Eats is canceled
  • Spokane Humane Society will be by appointment only so they can focus on the health of animals during the heat

Wednesday:

  • Kendall Yards Night Market is canceled

Is your event canceled or do you have something to add to our list? Email us at news4@kxly.com.

Brandi
2d ago

so last years temps of 100 degrees every day for over 2 months did not cause closures or cancelations but this year we reach upper 90s and suddenly we're all gonna die. come on! these are our normal summer temps. quit trying to cause fear and panic!

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Sunny and hot through the weekend – Mark

There’s not much else to it. We’ll have sunny and clear skies as temperatures peak up into the high 90s today. It gets even hotter tomorrow through Friday as we see triple-digit temperatures. There is some relief coming next week, though. Our Excessive Heat Warning is in place...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

