Kitsap Sun

19-year-old killed in Poulsbo crash; driver arrested for vehicular homicide

By Andrew Binion, Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago

A 19-year-old man was killed and his passenger injured in a vehicle crash in Poulsbo on Sunday night, and the driver of the other vehicle was arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide.

Stone R. Wickham, 19, of Poulsbo, was identified by the Kitsap County Coroner as the person killed.

The crash at the intersection of Lincoln Road and Pugh Road was reported at about 11:34 p.m.

The wreck is under investigation, but Poulsbo police Lt. Howard Leeming said it involved a Dodge pick-up truck drive by the suspect and a Toyota Prius driven by Wickham.

Leeming said investigators obtained a warrant to take a sample of the 28-year-old’s blood to test for the presence of alcohol or other substances.

A passenger with Wickham was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, Leeming said.

No charges have been filed against the 28-year-old, who is being held in the Kitsap County Jail on $500,000 bail. He is expected to be seen Tuesday in Kitsap County Superior Court.

Lord Duffy
3d ago

I knew this young man. His family operates the Dairy Queen in Poulsbo. My prayers with the family

