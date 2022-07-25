ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

Work continues on Grant Street Bridge

By Danielle Sandler
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XjXSX_0gsNDnEY00

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Contractors for the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield have resumed work.

Work was delayed earlier in May due to contractors discovering soft rock on the building site, which rescheduled their construction plans. Any of these changes must be approved by officials with the Norfolk Southern Railroad, over which the bridge passes, and have recently signed off on these changes allowing work to start again.

The bridge has been closed since June 2019, giving drivers a lengthy alternate route for getting around the town.

In October 2020, Governor Jim Justice announced a funding of $10.5 million, which went towards replacing the decaying structure. Highway officials have helped plan out an agreement as well between Norfolk Southern Corporation and the City of Bluefield, who have both jointed rights for the historic bridge.

Under the agreement, Norfolk Southern agreed to give full ownership of the bridge to the City of Bluefield, along with an additional $500,000 in funding towards construction. The West Virginia Division of Highways also agreed to help with the construction project, in which they were able to obtain $8 million in funding from the Federal Highway Administration, and another $2 million in funding from state sources.

In the spring of 2021, Brayman Construction Corporation was awarded a grant funding for $8,097,117.21 to completely replace the old bridge and build a brand new bridge from the bottom up. With these changes, the bridge will make it much more easier for access around the town and to US 19.

With this awarded funding, contractors were able to begin construction of the new bridge structure in August 2021.

The new bridge, which is built in the same structure place as the existing span, will be approximately 330 feet long. The anticipated date for completion is expected by late 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Beckley residents want solutions to combat flooding

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — When it rains on the 700 block of Hartley Avenue in Beckley, the neighborhood feels it. “The water be all up in my backyard,” reported Shauna Allen, who lives between Hager and Hunter streets. “I’ve been living here for three years now,” Allen added. ” Like I said, it’ll be about […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four local counties

CHARLESTON, WV – Following Governor Justice’s previous declaration of a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia, a State of Emergency was declared for four local counties, as well as Mingo and Logan Counties. Earlier today, July 28, 2022, Gov. Justice declared a State of Emergency for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming […]
POLITICS
Lootpress

Work resumes on Bluefield’s Grant Street Bridge

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Contractors have resumed work on the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield. Construction on the new bridge was halted in May after contractors discovered soft rock on the building site which required adjusting their construction plans. Any changes to the plans must be approved by officials with the Norfolk Southern Railroad, over which the bridge passes.
BLUEFIELD, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Bluefield, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
City
Bluefield, WV
WVNS

Fayette county residents face flooding fears

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County also saw significant flooding on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Isaac Walls, a Summersville resident, said he saw a large number of front yards filled with tons of water. He recalls major flooding in the area 5 years ago. Walls said he is concerned for those living in the […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSLS

Appalachian Power announces power line route in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. – Tazewell County residents will be seeing power line construction soon. On Tuesday, Appalachian Power announced the proposed power line route in Tazewell County. Appalachian Power said that the route is for electrical upgrades and its purpose is to support economic development and increase reliability in...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Fire Chief: Buchanan Co. homes threatened by further flooding

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Oakwood, Virginia in Buchanan County is experiencing further flooding Wednesday. Fire Chief Jeremy Cook of the Oakwood Virginia Fire and Rescue said that as of 3:45 p.m., a few homes on Big Branch Road in Oakwood are being threatened by the flooding. “We have responded to several reports of trees […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WVNS

Flash floods in Wyoming County leaves resident stranded

HANOVER, WV (WVNS)–The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Southern West Virginia on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Wyoming County residents are feeling the impact of that in parts of the county.  Over in Hanover, Misty Lee experienced some of the worst of it. Lee lives two minutes down the road […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Rainelle Fire Department announces road closures

RAINELLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Rainelle Fire Department announced a number of road closures on Monday morning as a result of recent flooding. High-intensity weather conditions have been a recurring issue throughout the summer of 2022, with frequent flooding throughout Southern West Virginia leading to event cancellations, loss of property, and severe travel issues among other things.
RAINELLE, WV
WVNS

Raleigh Housing Authority looks for a fresh start

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Housing Authority, which serves ten counties in southern West Virginia, made a number of changes to ensure better client services. Ron Hedrick, the chair of the board of directors, discussed these changes with 59News on Wednesay, July 27, 2022. Hedrick reported the agency will move to a new […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Ascend program welcomes new residents

Lewisburg, WV — (WVNS)– The Hill and Holler taproom in Lewisburg is the kind of local joint where friends meet for a beer and a specialty pizza pie. On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, it played host to West Virginia University President Dr. Gordon Gee, who met with Greenbrier County movers and shakers to welcome some […]
LEWISBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock On#Construction Project#Urban Construction
WSAZ

Nicholas, Fayette Counties dealing with high water with more storms on the way

NICHOLAS/FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officials in Nicholas and Fayette Counties report neighbors are dealing with high water Wednesday following strong storms Wednesday. High water over Nallen Bridge has closed Route 41 in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff posted an update on county conditions on the office’s Facebook page...
woay.com

Pool closures in Beckley due to lifeguard shortage

Beckley, WV (WOAY)- Since reopening for the summer, Beckley pools have regularly shut down due to a shortage of lifeguards. As a result, the City of Beckley announced that the Sharon Dempsey pool will be closed this Friday and Saturday. This weekend will be the second weekend in a row that one or both pools have been closed.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Rt. 60 closed from I-64 to Rainelle due to high flood water

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) – Route 60 is closed due to high flood waters after the rain the area received since Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Rt. 60 is closed between I-64 and Rainelle. The road is closed due to high water in the roadway until further notice. According to Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management (GCHSEM), the road will not be reopened until floodwaters recede enough for safety to be ensured.
RAINELLE, WV
WVNS

How first responders face flooding

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – As threats of flooding linger, first responders want to make sure you are aware of what to do in case of flooding in your area. Eddie Brookman, a firefighter, and EMT with the Lewisburg Fire Department said the most important thing you can do is avoid driving through high water, and […]
LEWISBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WVNS

Welch Senior Center closed due to power outage

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The Welch Senior Center is closed today, Thursday, July 28, 2022, due to a power outage. The Director of the Center, Donald Reed, said there will be no meals served at the center. There will also be no Meals on Wheels routes run.
WELCH, WV
WVNS

Tazewell County government buildings closed due to power outage

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — According to the Tazewell County Facebook page, the Tazewell County Courthouse and Sheriffs Office are currently closed due to a power outage. Both buildings will remains closed until power is restored. Tazewell County Virginia Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies and 911 are still up and running and ready to serve.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears visits Tazewell County

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS)–Tazewell County welcomed a special guest to the area on Monday, July 25, 2022. Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears and State Senator Travis Hackworth toured flood-impacted areas around Bandy, Richlands, and Buchanan County. After touring in Bandy, Lieutenant Governor Sears and Senator Hackworth attended a luncheon at the Richlands Police Department with EMS, Police, and Fire.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WTRF- 7News

Where to enjoy sunflower season in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sunflower season is generally regarded as late July through fall. If you love these tall, yellow flowers, there are plenty of places on and off the beaten path that you can check out in West Virginia. In addition to agrotourism locations, sunflowers also grow wild in the Mountain State. North Central […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNS

WVNS

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy