On Tuesday, The ACC released their 2022 ACC Preseason Poll, which surveyed the media's expectations for the Atlantic and Coastal Division teams. The Poll was conducted during last week's ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina by credentialed media. The Atlantic's Clemson is the favorite to not only win their division, but likely be named 2022 ACC Champions. In the Coastal, Miami is the favorite to take home the Coastal crown, followed by a distant second-place Pittsburgh.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO