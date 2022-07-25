ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Nobel Peace Prize winner David Trimble dead at 77

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4km6_0gsNBfFA00
David Trimble, a former Northern Ireland first minister who won the Nobel Peace Prize for being a key architect of the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of conflict, has died. AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File

LONDON — David Trimble, a former Northern Ireland first minister who won the Nobel Peace Prize for playing a key role in helping end Northern Ireland’s decades of violence, has died, the Ulster Unionist Party said Monday. He was 77.

The party said in a statement on behalf of the Trimble family that the unionist politician died earlier Monday “following a short illness.”

Trimble, who led the UUP from 1995 to 2005, was a key architect of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that ended three decades of violent conflict in Northern Ireland known as “The Troubles.”

Keir Starmer, leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, called Trimble “a towering figure of Northern Ireland and British politics” in a tweet Monday.

The UUP was Northern Ireland’s largest Protestant unionist party when, led by Trimble, it agreed to the Good Friday peace accord.

He was the party’s first leader in 30 years to meet with the Irish premier in Dublin. In 1997, Trimble became the first unionist leader to negotiate with Irish republican party Sinn Fein.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mC3hU_0gsNBfFA00
From left, David Trimble Northern Ireland First Minister, US President Bill Clinton, Seamus Mallon Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister, and British Prime Minister Tony Blair on the steps of Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Dec. 13, 2000.

Trimble shared the 1998 Nobel Peace Prize with Catholic moderate leader John Hume, head of the Social Democratic and Labour Party, for their work.

He became first minister in Northern Ireland’s first power-sharing government the same year, with the SDLP’s Seamus Mallon as deputy first minister.

But both the UUP and the SDLP soon saw themselves eclipsed by more hardline parties — the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Fein.

Trimble struggled to keep his party together as the power-sharing government was rocked by disagreements over disarming the IRA and other paramilitary groups. Senior colleagues defected to the DUP, Trimble lost his seat in Britain’s Parliament in 2005 and soon after he resigned as party leader. The following year he was appointed to the upper chamber of Parliament, the House of Lords.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A4Zib_0gsNBfFA00
President Bill Clinton, left, meets with David Trimble, first minister in the new Northern Ireland government, at the parliament buildings, in, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Dec. 13, 2000.

Northern Ireland power-sharing has gone through many crises since then — but the peace settlement has largely endured.

“The Good Friday Agreement is something which everybody in Northern Ireland has been able to agree with,” Trimble said earlier this year. “It doesn’t mean they agree with everything. There are aspects which some people thought were a mistake, but the basic thing is that this was agreed.”

Trimble is survived by his wife Daphne and children, Richard, Victoria, Nicholas and Sarah.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent can reveal.Downing Street said that Burns “flagged up” the couple’s relationship to Foreign Office officials after finding them “having a glass of wine together” alone in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary in 2018.Mr Burns, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporters, had a “sixth sense” that their relationship was “one to watch”, said a senior No 10 source.Mr Burns raised the matter with Mr Johnson’s close...
U.K.
The Independent

Leading figures across the UK and Ireland pay tribute to Lord Trimble

Political leaders across the UK and Ireland have hailed Lord Trimble’s contribution to peace in Northern Ireland.Following the death of the former Stormont first minister on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson described him as a political “giant” whose achievements would never be forgotten.Taoiseach Micheal Martin credited his “central contribution” in efforts to secure peace and reconciliation.I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Lord Trimble earlier today. He was a giant of British and international politics and will be long remembered for his intellect, personal bravery and fierce determination to change politics for the better.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson)...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Trimble
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Sarah
Person
John Hume
Person
Tony Blair
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Enough was enough’: Rishi Sunak defends decision to resign from Boris Johnson’s government

Rishi Sunak has defended his decision to resign from Boris Johnson’s government, a move seen as crucial in leading to the prime minister’s downfall.The former chancellor claimed “he acted out of principle” as he clashed with Tory leadership rival Liz Truss, who stayed loyal to Mr Johnson.“It got to a point where for me, personally, and these things are personal decisions... enough was enough,” Mr Sunak said.“I thought all the things going on, on the conduct side were not right... so for me, I acted out of principle.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Nobel Peace Prize#Uk#The Ulster Unionist Party#Labour Party#British#Protestant#Irish#Republican#Catholic#The Social Democratic#Uup
The Independent

Boris Johnson insists Winston Churchill’s ‘spirit’ is walking with Zelensky in passionate speech

Boris Johnson has compared Volodymyr Zelensky’s leadership of Ukraine to the war-time exploits of Sir Winston Churchill.The prime minister said he believed “Churchill would have cheered and probably have wept too” when the Ukrainian president insisted he needed “ammunition, not a ride” out of Kyiv when the Russian invasion started in February.“Your defiance, your dignity, your unfailing good humour has moved millions,” Mr Johnson said of Mr Zelensky.“You’ve brought both sides of the House of Commons to their feet - something Churchill would surely have envied. I can imagine his spirit walking with you.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris and Carrie Johnson ‘to hold wedding party at donor’s country house’

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie are to hold a delayed wedding party at a billionaire Tory donor’s country house this weekend, it has been reported.The prime minister had to cancel plans to hold the lavish bash at his official country residence Chequers after allegations he was using the event to delay his departure from office.But now The Mirror reports that JCB chairman Lord Bamford has stepped in to offer use of his Grade I listed home Daylesford House in the Cotswolds.Lord Bamford, who backed Mr Johnson’s leadership bid in 2019, has given more than £10m in donations and gifts to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

David Trimble: Former Northern Ireland first minister and UUP leader dies, aged 77

David Trimble, the former Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader and first-ever Northern Ireland minister, has died aged 77.The party said in a statement that he died “peacefully earlier today following a short illness”.From 1995, Lord Trimble led the UUP for a decade and was instrumental in negotiations of the Good Friday Agreement, which ended the worst of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.His efforts to get his party to accept the pact won him and John Hume – leader of Northern Ireland’s Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) – the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998. In 2005, he lost his...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: David Trimble was a political giant – but his legacy is at risk

In my first week at Westminster I spent much of my time ringing my dad and telling him that it was like being in a live episode of Spitting Image. If you are kid raised in the 1980s on a healthy dose of alternative comedy, and with a family obsessed by the news, the cast of political characters was very clear. Neil Kinnock sat next to me in my very first meeting of the parliamentary Labour Party, and for someone with my upbringing, that is like Beyoncé casually sitting down next to you in the local cafe.In this very same...
POLITICS
The Independent

Starmer says he sacked shadow minister for making up policy ‘on the hoof’

Sir Keir Starmer said he sacked former shadow minister Sam Tarry for making up policy “on the hoof,” as he struggled to contain a row with the unions and the left-wing of his party over the move.The Labour leader fired Mr Tarry from his role as a shadow transport minister after he gave a round of broadcast interviews from the picket line that were unauthorised by party headquarters.Speaking during a visit to Birmingham on Thursday, Sir Keir said: “Sam Tarry was sacked because he booked himself onto media programmes without permission, and then made up policy on the hoof, and...
U.K.
BBC

Unions react angrily to sacking of Labour shadow minister Sam Tarry

Unions and senior figures on Labour's left have reacted angrily to the sacking of a shadow transport minister who joined striking rail workers on a picket line. Ilford South MP Sam Tarry attended the protest at London's Euston station on Wednesday, despite Sir Keir Starmer telling frontbench MPs to stay away.
WORLD
The Independent

Commonwealth Games ‘not a vanity project’, insists Dorries

The Commonwealth Games open on Thursday, promising to be the biggest sporting festival in the UK since the London Olympics a decade ago.The event will open in Birmingham with the Prince of Wales in attendance, representing the Queen.Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the city is “buzzing” and defended the expense of hosting the games at a time when the country is facing a cost-of-living crisis.The event had a £778 million budget, funded by the Government and Birmingham City Council.Ms Dorries rejected claims it was a “vanity project” and stressed the importance of the Commonwealth as a trading and geopolitical bloc.Birmingham...
SPORTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy