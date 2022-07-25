ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Golfers use Richland County Junior Golf Tournament to gear up for high school season

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
MANSFIELD — The season doesn't officially start until Aug. 1, but that isn't stopping high school golfers from getting in some last-minute prep work.

In all, 62 golfers used the 2022 Richland County Junior Golf Tournament for that very reason. The tournament began on Monday at Twin Lakes Golf Course and will finish up on Tuesday at Oak Tree with the lowest 36-hole score from five different age groups taking home Richland County titles.

While another trophy would be nice for 2021 ladies division champion Brooklynn Adkins, an incoming senior at Ontario, she sees the two-day tournament as the perfect preparation for the upcoming season.

"It prepares me a lot because I know there are a lot of great girls in our area and I know I will need to bring my game up this year," Adkins said. "This tournament will help me do that. Today was all about concentration, keeping calm and having fun."

Adkins was an individual district qualifier last year after her 42-40-82 at sectionals netter her a spot. She shot another 82 at districts taking fourth overall, but didn't qualify for state as only the Top 2 spots move on in Division I.

After taking the summer to work individually and without any tournament play, Adkins was excited to get back in the competitive atmosphere. Her 82 on Monday helped her take the lead in a division of three girls after the first 18 holes.

"It feels really good to be back in a tournament setting and being around everyone," Adkins said. "It is also nice to learn how to navigate the courses we are playing a little bit better."

Adkins is entering her senior season at Ontario and has her sights set on closing out her high school career on a high note. She would love to get it started with back-to-back Richland County Junior Golf Tournament championships.

"It is crazy," Adkins said. "I cannot believe it had gone this fast, but I hope it is nothing but progress from here."

Plymouth senior Sarah Hoak sits just a few strokes back of Adkins entering the final day on Tuesday. But like Adkins, Hoak is more focused on using the tournament to gear up for her senior season with the Big Red where she is the No. 1 golfer on the boys team due to a shortage of girls players unable to form a team.

Goal No. 1 for the year is to move on to districts and the first step toward that is to get her competitive juices flowing in the RCJG Tournament.

"The past couple of years, I haven't made it out of sectionals because it has been super competitive," Hoak said. "I was telling one of the girls I was playing with that I don't get to play with the girls very much so when I do, it is nice to play with someone who plays like me. Instead of hitting pitching wedges into greens, we are hitting 7-irons. I don't feel so alone."

She used the two-day tournament to work on her mental game. Her actual game wasn't too shabby either shooting an 85 on her first day with a pair of eagles on No. 9 and 18 at Twin Lakes on Monday, the first two eagles of her life. She chipped in on 9 from just off the green and nearly holed out in two on 18 before a simple kick-in eagle ended her day on a high note.

"These tournaments are all about mindset," Hoak said. "A lot of the kids who play in this tournament put in the work. They want to come out and do well and win. Playing in this tournament does get me more practice, but it also gives me an opportunity to play with kids who have the same mindsets as me. We all want to get better and want to win. It is nice."

She is in contention heading into Day 2, a far cry from where she started as a freshman who couldn't break 50. She has been playing on the boys golf team for the last four years teeing off from the men's tees. She knows if it wasn't for that, those short Par 5s at Twin Lakes wouldn't have been so easy to reach in two.

"So, my freshman year, my best score was 52," Hoak said. "It was on senior night and we had four senior boys and I came in so excited to tell them and they were supportive saying good job, but looking back, it was a terrible score. Coming into my senior year, I just shot two over par. The improvement has been gradual and I have a nice head on my shoulders this year. It is my year."

Last year's 15-16 Division champ, Isaac Vance of Lexington, kept himself in contention to win his third consecutive title. Last year, Vance overcame a six-stroke deficit to win his age group and that gave him the confidence to go into his junior season and perform well enough to nearly make a trip to state.

On Monday at Twin Lakes, he scoped out the competition very closely as he enters the year as one of the top-ranked high school golfers in Richland County.

"The best thing is, you get to see your competition," Vance said. "You get to feel out what kids are shooting during the early season and see what they are capable of shooting. With two 18-hole rounds, you can have a bad day and then come back the next day and shoot well so you know what everyone can do on their good days."

He also got even more familiar with the course at Twin Lakes and plans to do the same at Oak Tree on Tuesday, two courses where he will be playing this fall while representing the Minutemen.

"Playing the local courses is huge," Vance said. "The pressure of the tournament is also huge. You wouldn't think that it adds so many strokes to your score, but it does. Once you are playing in a tournament, the atmosphere is so much different even though it is still just you and the golf course."

The Minutemen are expected to compete for an Ohio Cardinal Conference championship and possibly a state team berth if all goes well.

"We have high expectations," Vance said. "All I can say about it is it is going to be a fun year. Mount Vernon brings a lot back and we add in New Philadelphia which had a great year last year. So, it is going to be a fun journey."

A journey that started with the Richland County Junior Golf Tournament.

