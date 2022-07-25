ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plain City, OH

Plain City Considering Issuing Over $11M In Bonds

By Editorials
 3 days ago

PLAIN CITY – The Plain City Village Council will meet in regular session today at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers. First on the agenda for the meeting will be an Executive Session to consider confidential information related to negotiations with other political subdivisions. Following the Executive Session, up...

unioncountydailydigital.com

Union County Commission Calls For Special Session Aug. 9 To Consider Taxation of Solar Facilities

County Administrator Bill Narducci, P.E., released the following statement today regarding a Special Session of the Board of County Commissioners:. On Tuesday, August 9 at 7:00 p.m., the Board of County Commissioners will hold a special session in Veterans Memorial Auditorium at the County Office Building, 233 West Sixth Street, Marysville, Ohio. The purpose of this special meeting is for the Board to consider matters relating to potential exemptions from real property and public utility personal property taxes for qualified energy projects using renewable energy resources and providing for service payments (PILOTs) in lieu of those taxes.
UNION COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Cadence Solar Leaves Commissioners Cold

If the Union County Board of Commissioners was expecting a plethora of information from Cadence Solar in reference to its plans for solar farm in Union County, it was sorely disappointed today at the Board’s regular weekly meeting. Board meetings start at 8:30 a.m., and the Commission blocked out...
UNION COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Housing Discussion To Take Center Stage At Marysville City Council Work Session

The Marysville City Council will conduct a work session Monday, August 1 at 6 p.m. in the Police and Court Facility, 1250 W. Fifth St. After hearing the Finance Committee and Parks and Recreation Commission reports, the Council will receive a 33 Innovation Park update and then dive into a housing discussion, which will be led by Council Member Henk Berbee.
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Richardson Meets With ODOT To Discuss District Plans

COLUMBUS – State Representative Tracy Richardson (R-Marysville) met with members of the Ohio Department of Transportation recently to discuss concerns with the infrastructure in the 86th District. Richardson, along with ODOT District Deputy Director Toni Turowski, visited the U.S. 33, state Route 161 interchange project site that began in...
COLUMBUS, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Plain City, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Council Member Groat Makes Surprising Offer, MCC Has Concerns About New Developments

After the Marysville City Council passed five pieces of legislation on the third reading Monday without a dissenting vote on any of the ordinances which included appropriating $82,500 for the Facade and Home Improvement Grants, appropriating $5,208 for the Marysville Division Of Police radio system, forming an Accrued Leave Fund for the city in the amount of $75,000, allowing the city to sell or dispose of items that cost over $1,000 and approved appropriate changes in the Cemetery Board’s definition of funeral and cremation urns, Council Member Deborah Groat made a surprising announcement in her closing remarks where she offered to financially help any Marysville resident move out of the city, should those residents be able to find a country, state or city that matches or exceeds the charms, beauty and attractions offered by the city of Marysville, Ohio.
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Richwood Independent Fair Getting A New Look

RICHWOOD – The Richwood Independent Fair is getting a new look along the Gill St. entrance as Caleb Scheiderer of Scheiderer Fencing is donating the time and materials for a 200-foot-long fence along the entrance from which advertising banners can be hung in full view of those entering the grounds.
RICHWOOD, OH
wosu.org

Columbus teachers threaten to strike as contract negotiations stall

Columbus teachers rallied outside of Columbus City Schools district headquarters Wednesday as part of their ongoing labor fight. The Columbus Education Association has threatened to strike when their deal expires on August 24, the first day of the upcoming school year. The district and teachers union remain at odds over...
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

MORPC Amending Transportation Plan To Reflect Intel Infrastructure

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC), of which Delaware County is a member, has made available for review and comment a proposed amendment to the 2020-2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP). The MTP amendment would reflect the planned state and local investments in infrastructure improvements that will support the Intel site...
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

On the Schedule At The Union County Fair

Senior Day – Free pancake breakfast for those 60 and older, sponsored by Union County Senior Services at the Pavilion. Junior Fair – Dairy Show at Jenkins Meats Show Arena. Junior Fair – Turkey Show, Market and Showmanship at Rural King Rabbit and Poultry Barn. 11:30 a.m.
UNION COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Cheapest Gas in Ohio

Pickaway County – Pickaway County has the cheapest gas prices in the Ohio. For the Sixth straight week, gas prices have dropped dramatically, with the nation’s gas prices dropping 17.4 cents from a week ago with a national average of 4.33 per gallon per gasbuddy.com, in Ohio average is closer to around 4 dollars a gallon, In Pickaway County average gas is closer to around 3.55 per gallon of gas.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Seven-Story Building Proposed for West Broad Street

A local company has submitted plans to build a seven-story mixed-use development at 630 W. Broad St., next door to Holy Family Church in Franklinton. The proposal, from Marker Development, calls for five floors of apartments over a two-story parking garage. The bottom two levels would also hold a lobby and about 4,400 square feet of commercial space (on the Broad Street side of the building), and six townhomes on the Gay Street side of the building.
COLUMBUS, OH
News Break
Politics
WSYX ABC6

Concerns about electric scooters spread to Dublin

DUBLIN, Ohio (WSYX) — Almost three months into the City of Dublin's electric scooter pilot program, some people who live and work in Bridge Park are expressing concerns. “It’s bringing the worst out of people," Alexis Le, who works in Bridge Park, said. Others in Dublin said they...
DUBLIN, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Covered Bridge Trail In Full Swing

The Union County Chamber of Commerce Visitors and Convention Bureau has come up with a neat-o way to take in a visit to all eight of Union County’s covered bridges, admire the subtle and picturesque beauty of the central Ohio scenery and even grab a bite – or a drink – while enjoying the sights without ever having to leave Union County.
UNION COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

What's next for the Brent Spence Bridge? Experts tell us the latest

The Brent Spence Bridge will someday get a companion that will carry non-local highway traffic across the Ohio River. But how will this additional span impact both sides of the river, including residential property in Covington? The city has worked to minimize loss of businesses and homes in the new bridge's footprint.
COVINGTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Residents choose name of Columbus Division of Police's newest therapy dog

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After weeks of voting, residents have chosen the name of the Columbus Division of Police's newest therapy dog. Three names were selected from hundreds of Facebook comments: Maverick, Buckeye, and Archie. After more than 1,000 were tallied, CPD's therapy dog will be named Maverick. Maverick...
COLUMBUS, OH

