OBITUARY: Evelyn Coward Potter

CONCORD — Evelyn Coward Potter, age 86, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

She was born in Richmond County, Feb. 16, 1936, to the late Jim and Cleon Coward.

Evelyn was also preceded in death by her husband, Howard K. Potter; and her daughter, Lisa Potter Eudy.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her brothers, Louis Coward and Jimmie and wife, Brenda Coward, all of Rockingham; her children, Cara Potter Pescho of Cornelius and husband, Tony Pescho, Collin Potter; her son-in-law, Ray Eudy Jr. both of Concord; grandchildren, Jennifer Eddy, husband, Derek Eddy of Cornelius; Josh Eudy, wife, Jessica Eudy of Concord and Evan and Mason Pescho of Cornelius; great-grandchildren, Grayson Eudy and Kendall Eddy; aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Evelyn lived a full life. She loved the Lord and will spend eternity by his side in Heaven. Evelyn graduated from Rockingham High School in 1954. She was a homemaker, a secretary for several different churches throughout the years, and worked for the Department of Social Services before retiring from the City of Concord in 2001, with over 20 years of service.

She loved her church, Forest Hills United Methodist, and volunteered for years as well as contributing to their Second Blessings Clothing Closet. She also spent over 500 hours volunteering for Atrium Health Cabarrus, serving as a notary and fulfilling other duties. Evelyn loved reading and sharing her knowledge of history. She loved to travel and always treasured her trip to Europe in 2019 at the age of 83. She enjoyed her Christian Tours travel as well as her getaways with her best friend Vicky.

She was so patient and kind. Everyone who ever met Evelyn saw a rare angel here on earth. She gave everything to her family and loved taking care of her grandchildren; she was the most selfless person. Evelyn loved her family more than anything and was a true friend to many.

Memorials may be made to her good friends Janna and Kim’s charity:

Online donation to Elder Orphan Care, visit www.elderorphancare.com and designate your gift in memory of Evelyn Potter. Checks may be mailed to EOC, 349-L Copperfield Blvd., Suite 211, Concord, NC 28025.

Or to the Levine Cancer Institute in support of the Carolinas Lymphoma & CLL Fund c/o Atrium Health Foundation, 208 East Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28203, or via their Web site: http://AtriumHealthFoundation.org. Please, notate your gift is in memory of Evelyn Potter.

Online condolences may be made at cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com

A Celebration of Life for Evelyn will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022, 3 p.m. at Forest Hill United Methodist Church, 265 Union Street N., Concord, officiated by Pastor Wes Judy.

