James “Jim” Oren Burks

William “Bill” Dudley Mastin – age 68 of Winston, MO passed away Sunday evening, July 24, 2022, at his home. Bill was born on February 20, 1954, the son of Dudley and Lena (Carroll) Mastin in Gentry County, MO, where he grew up and lived until he moved in 1989. He was a 1972 graduate of Stanberry High School. He was a member of the Darlington United Methodist Church. Bill moved to Winston in 1989 and married Chretta Hiley on December 21st, 1991, at the Cameron United Methodist Church. In addition to being a farmer for his whole life, he also drove a school bus for the Winston School District for 20 years. He was also a carpenter and could fix or build anything. Bill loved to gab and was a jokester; he enjoyed giving people a hard time, but in a loving way. Bill enjoyed to deer and pheasant hunt, the old two-cylinder John Deere tractors, raising cattle and had been a horseman in his younger years. He’d had everything you could think of on the farm from an emu to potbelly pigs that he’d picked up at one auction or another over his lifetime. Bill loved being a grandfather and was proud of his children and their accomplishments. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

WINSTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO