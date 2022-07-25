ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King City, MO

James “Jim” Oren Burks

 3 days ago

James “Jim” Oren Burks, 85, King City, MO passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at an Albany, MO hospital. He was born on July 2, 1937, in Stanberry, Missouri the son of Chester and Opal (Motzkus) Burks. On December 13, 1957, he married Carol Sharp in Gentry,...

Walter “Fred” Sherman

Walter “Fred” Sherman – age 83 of Lathrop, MO passed away Monday morning, July 25, 2022, at Quail Run Healthcare Center in Cameron, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lathrop First Baptist Church Building Fund in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Lathrop First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
LATHROP, MO
Nina May Ragan

Nina May Ragan, 91, Mercer, MO passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at a Princeton, MO nursing home. She was born on July 23, 1931, to Gene and Violet (Groves) Umphfleet. She had two brothers, Larry Dale and Leland, and one sister, Avis. Nina graduated from Princeton High School as valedictorian of her class and went on to Trenton to work.
PRINCETON, MO
William “Bill” Dudley Mastin

William “Bill” Dudley Mastin – age 68 of Winston, MO passed away Sunday evening, July 24, 2022, at his home. Bill was born on February 20, 1954, the son of Dudley and Lena (Carroll) Mastin in Gentry County, MO, where he grew up and lived until he moved in 1989. He was a 1972 graduate of Stanberry High School. He was a member of the Darlington United Methodist Church. Bill moved to Winston in 1989 and married Chretta Hiley on December 21st, 1991, at the Cameron United Methodist Church. In addition to being a farmer for his whole life, he also drove a school bus for the Winston School District for 20 years. He was also a carpenter and could fix or build anything. Bill loved to gab and was a jokester; he enjoyed giving people a hard time, but in a loving way. Bill enjoyed to deer and pheasant hunt, the old two-cylinder John Deere tractors, raising cattle and had been a horseman in his younger years. He’d had everything you could think of on the farm from an emu to potbelly pigs that he’d picked up at one auction or another over his lifetime. Bill loved being a grandfather and was proud of his children and their accomplishments. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
WINSTON, MO
Obituary & Services: Kathryn Louise (Kemp) Turpin

Kathryn Louise (Kemp) Turpin, 94, Eldon, MO (formerly of Bethany, MO) passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, following a lengthy illness. Kathryn was born on the Fairgrounds in Bethany, Missouri on December 26, 1927, the daughter of John T. and Zelma Beatrice (King) Kemp. The extended family was large with sisters, aunts, uncles, and cousins galore. Many played a part in Kathryn’s life because they traveled together on the family carnival, Kemp, and Turpin United shows.
BETHANY, MO
Gary Eugene Boyd

Gary Eugene Boyd was born in Bethany, Missouri on April 13, 1948, to Clifton Eugene and Eunice Beatrice (Barber) Boyd as their only child. He grew up on the farm near Gentryville and attended school in Albany where he graduated in 1966. He attended and graduated college at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville in 1970.
BETHANY, MO
Richard William Davidson

Richard William Davidson was born December 5, 1934 in Nashua, Iowa and passed away July 24, 2022 at Mosaic Medical Center in Albany, Missouri at the age of 87 years and 7 months. Richard was married to his wife Norma on June 28, 1953 in Nashua, Iowa. They had just celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. Richard was a member of the Albany United Methodist Church.
ALBANY, MO
Scholarship Established at NWMSU for South Harrison, Gilman City & Ridgeway Students

The family of Lewis and Elda Israel, pictured above, has set up a scholarship in their memory. The scholarship, which is being awarded for the first time during the 2022-23 academic year, is designated for high school seniors in the communities of Bethany, Ridgeway and Gilman City, Missouri. (Submitted photos via Northwest Missouri State University)
GILMAN CITY, MO
Leadership Northwest Missouri class of 2022 graduates 20 students

Leadership Northwest Missouri recently held its 2022 graduation ceremony in Jamesport at the AV Spillman Event Center. The celebration began with a welcome by Emcee, Rachel Davidson, LNWMO Board President, and the 2019 LNWMO alum. Marsha Martin, Class of 2022, blessed the group with an invocation prior to dinner. Brooke McAtee and Kendra Pickering, members of the Class of 2022, reflected on their class year sharing memorable moments, followed by a video presentation created by Brittany Higgins, Class of 2022. Dr. Tim Crowley shared uplifting leadership thoughts with all in attendance. Randy Mendenhall, Board Finance Member, and 2020 LNWMO alum thanked all Program Sponsors-Affiliate: Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri; Platinum: BTC Bank; Gold: Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri; Silver: Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, Farmers State Bank, Hedrick Medical Center/Wright Memorial Hospital, Mosaic Health System and Northwest Missouri State University; Bronze: Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Commerce Bank/St. Joseph, Nodaway Valley Bank, and St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
MISSOURI STATE
Local Church Celebrating Sesquicentennial

A local church will be celebrating their sesquicentennial this weekend. The Olive Baptist Church of Gallatin will be celebrating their 150th birthday this Sunday, July 31 at 29312 State Highway V in Gallatin. The reception is from 3 until 5 P.M. and will include a history of the church and...
GALLATIN, MO
Charlie Roush

Charlie Roush, 87 of Hopkins, Missouri passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at his home. Charlie was born on July 15, 1935 in Pickering, Missouri to Lester and Ruby (Riley) Roush. He was a 1953 graduate of the Pickering High School. Charlie was the owner and operator of Roush Body Shop in Hopkins. He served as an elder of the First Christian Church of Hopkins, the Lions Club and he enjoyed 17 years of coaching baseball.
HOPKINS, MO
Two Lettered Routes In Daviess, Grundy And Harrison Counties To Be Resurfaced

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced a pair of road resurfacing projects on lettered routes in Daviess, Grundy and Harrison Counties in late August. Mo-Dot says that along with Herzog Contracting they will resurface Route K from Route 146 in Harrison County to Route 6 in Daviess County and Route P from Route 13 in Daviess County to Route 6 in Grundy County.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
Farm Succession Plan Workshop Planned Friday in Savannah

Farm management experts say one of the most important tasks a farmer will need to complete is establishing a succession plan for the next generation. Mary Sobba, University of Missouri Extension ag business specialist, says developing a succession plan is not a quick process. One of the workshops will be...
SAVANNAH, MO
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol on Wednesday. At about 5:40 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Jerry W Swinney III of Amazonia on an Andrew County warrant for alleged tampering with utility meters. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
St Joseph Man Arrested in Buchanan County Tuesday is Facing Multiple Felonies

(ST JOSEPH) – A St Joseph man arrested in Buchanan County Tuesday is facing multiple felonies. At 3 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 47-year-old Gary L. Helton who is facing felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine, felony resisting arrest, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Teenager pronounced dead after drowning Saturday

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) A teenager from Oregon, Missouri was pronounced dead on Saturday after drowning in the Missouri River. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Alexander Harris, 18, was swimming in the Missouri River, a half-mile north of Payne's Landing, when he attempted to assist another struggling swimmer. Harris went under the water and did not resurface.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
SW Iowa State Park Lake to Reopen, Signs Warn of Presence of Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba

Lake of Three Fires State Park, Bedford, Iowa. Photo by Iowa DNR. (Radio Iow) Officials have confirmed an extremely rare amoeba that can destroy brain tissue is present in a state-owned lake in southwest Iowa. A Missouri man who went swimming at the Lake of Three Fires near Bedford died earlier this month after getting a brain infection caused by the amoeba. University of Iowa epidemiologist Mike Pentella encountered two similar cases when he worked at a hospital in central Florida.
BEDFORD, IA
Teen drowns while saving his brother in Missouri River

An Oregon, Missouri man drowned in the Missouri River this weekend after coming to the aid of his brother. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 18-year-old Alexander Harris attempted to assist another swimmer identified as his brother in the Missouri River, but went under and didn’t resurface. The patrol...
Community Wellness Outreach to be Held This Evening in Pattonsburg

PATTONSBURG, MO – The public is invited to attend a community wellness outreach at the Pattonsburg Baptist Church from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. this evening (Thursday). Behavioral health professionals will be available to listen to community concerns and the needs of the community. Childcare will be available.
PATTONSBURG, MO
Bethany Man Incarcerated on Numerous Charges

BETHANY, MO- A Bethany man was taken into custody Sunday morning in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report indicates 39-year old Jay Thomas was arrested around 11:30 in the morning for felony fleeing, felony driving without a valid license, unlawful possession of an illegal weapon and several driving charges.
BETHANY, MO
Winston, Mo. man killed in crash Sunday evening

(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) A Winston, Missouri man was killed following a crash on private property, one mile north of Winston, Sunday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, William Mastin, 68, was driving a John Deere Buck 500 over rough terrain and overturned. Mastin was ejected and the vehicle landed on top of him.
WINSTON, MO

